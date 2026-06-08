Planning A Physics Degree In The UK? University Of Strathclyde Offers Scholarship Worth Rs 8 Lakh

Students planning to study physics in the United Kingdom can now apply for financial support from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland. The university has announced a scholarship of £7,000 per year (approximately Rs 8 lakh per year) for new international students joining its undergraduate physics programmes in the 2026-27 academic session.

The scholarship will be offered through the Department of Physics and will be awarded automatically to eligible students. No separate application is required.

Who Can Apply?

The scholarship is open to new international students who are paying international tuition fees and are enrolling in a full-time undergraduate physics degree at the university in September 2026.

Students entering either the first year or the second year of the programme can receive the award. However, applicants must be self-funded. Students who are already receiving full financial support from a government office, embassy or any other organisation will not be eligible for this scholarship.

Scholarship Continues Throughout the Degree

Students selected for the scholarship will receive £7,000 every year during their degree programme. To continue receiving the award, they must meet the university's academic progression requirements.

The scholarship cannot be transferred to another student or deferred for a later intake. In addition, students who move out of the Department of Physics during their studies will lose eligibility for the award.

The university has also stated that a student can receive only one University of Strathclyde scholarship in an academic year.

No Separate Application Needed

One of the key features of this scholarship is that eligible students do not have to submit a separate application. The award will be granted automatically to students who meet all eligibility conditions and complete their enrolment process.

The £7,000 scholarship will be adjusted directly against the tuition fees each year, helping reduce the overall cost of studying in the UK.

Important Deadline

Students interested in the scholarship must complete their enrolment for the 2026-27 academic year by July 31, 2026.

According to the university, the Faculty of Science will make the final decision on scholarship awards, and requests for review or appeal will not be accepted.

Based in Glasgow, the University of Strathclyde is known for its science and engineering programmes and attracts students from across the world. The new scholarship is expected to provide significant financial support to international students pursuing a physics degree at the institution.