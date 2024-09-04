Advertisement

St Stephen's College Releases list Of Christian Students After Allegations From Delhi University

The controversy emerged after the Delhi University noted certain 'crucial and alarming aspects' in the list submitted by St Stephen's college.

Read Time: 2 mins
DU had accused the college of exceeding the sanctioned quota for Christian candidates.
New Delhi:

St Stephen's College has released a list of Christian students who have been offered admission in the institution in the current academic year. The list has been uploaded on the official website of the college amid the ongoing tussle between Delhi University and St Stephen's College. Delhi University had  previously questioned the St Stephen's college over the number of admissions offered to Christian students. The university had accused the college of exceeding the sanctioned quota for Christian candidates in its revised seat allocation list, and leaving some seats in a few BA courses vacant despite candidates meeting the required criteria based on CUET scores.

In response to the allegations of the university, St Stephen's college has uploaded the list of Christian students on its website who have been offered admission.

How seats are allocated at DU?
The allocation for admission into any DU programme is made on the university's dedicated portal - Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS). Colleges are required to submit the allocations verified and accepted by them to the university to be upload on the centralised portal.

The controversy emerged after the Delhi University noted certain 'crucial and alarming aspects' in the list submitted by St Stephen's college owing to which it could not proceed with the allocations. The list released showed the allocations for Christian candidates in minority colleges, including Jesus and Mary College. 

PTI sought response from St Stephen's college, DU Dean, Admissions, Haneet Gandhi and Registrar Vikas Gupta. However, calls and texts made to them went unanswered.

As per news agency PTI, the Delhi University and St Stephen's have been at loggerheads for long over autonomy of the college. This year, the two sides levelled allegations against each other, after the college refused admission to 12 single-girl child students who had sought admission through DU's newly introduced quota for them. The college has maintained the DU asked them to admit students beyond their seat capacity.

Delhi University, DU Admissions, St Stephens
