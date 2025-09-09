Sharing SSC Exam Papers Online Can Land You In Jail, Warns Commission

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a stern warning against the discussion, analysis, or circulation of SSC exam question papers. In an official notice, the Commission stated that it has observed certain individuals discussing, analysing, or sharing the contents of ongoing or completed examination papers on social media. Such activities are strictly prohibited under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024).

Key provisions of the Act include:

Section 3 - Unfair Means: Prohibits leakage, disclosure, access, possession, or dissemination of question papers, answer keys, or any part thereof without authority.

Section 9 - Nature of Offences: All offences under the Act are cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.

Section 10 - Penalties: Individuals: Imprisonment of 3 to 5 years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Service Providers/Institutions: Fine of up to Rs 1 crore, disqualification from future examinations, and recovery of costs.

Organised Crime: Imprisonment of 5 to 10 years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 crore.

"All content creators, social media platforms, and individuals are hereby warned not to engage in the discussion, analysis, or dissemination of SSC examination question papers or their contents in any form. Any violation will lead to strict penal action under the provisions of the PEA Act, 2024, in addition to other applicable laws," the SSC said.

The Commission has also appealed to candidates and stakeholders to help maintain the sanctity of examinations and refrain from engaging with or promoting prohibited content.