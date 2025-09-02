SSC SI Recruitment Exam 2024: Paper-2 Result Revised, 22,244 Candidates Shortlisted

SSC SI Recruitment Exam 2024 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released amendments to the result write-up of Paper-2 of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024. The revised notification pertains to the shortlisting of candidates for the medical examination.

According to the updated details, a total of 22,244 candidates have been shortlisted for the medical round. This includes 1,885 female candidates (List-1), 20,283 male candidates (List-2), and 76 withheld candidates (List-3). Only those who secured the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-2, as specified earlier, have been considered for this stage.

The Commission has also clarified a correction in the earlier notice dated August 8, 2025. The reference to WP No. 3469/2024 (Hon'ble High Court of Indore) has been amended to WP No. 34269/2024 (Hon'ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Indore).

The commission specified that all other terms and conditions mentioned in the result write-up of August 8 will remain unchanged.