SSC Declares Result Of Lower Division Clerk Exam 2024, Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Junior Secretariat Assistant/Lower Division Clerk (JSA/LDC) Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024, conducted for the Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) cadre under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The computer-based examination was held on June 15.

A total of 62 candidates have been recommended for selection, including 8 from Scheduled Castes (SC), 5 from Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 49 from the Unreserved (UR) category. Out of these, six candidates have been selected under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, including five from the Hearing Handicapped (HH) and one from the Orthopedically Handicapped (OH) category.

The final marks of the last selected candidates are 106.00 for SC, 139.25 for ST, 156.25 for UR, and 99.25 for PwBD candidates. In case of tie scores, the commission resolved the tie by prioritizing candidates based on age, followed by alphabetical order of names and then the father's names.

SSC has clarified that the list is provisional and subject to verification of candidates' eligibility, including identity checks based on photographs, signatures, and handwriting. The commission also reviewed all representations regarding answer keys and made necessary modifications before finalizing them.

The final answer keys and marks of all qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the SSC website shortly.