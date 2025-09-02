SSC SI 2025 Paper 2 Revised Results Released, Here's How To Download

SSC SI 2025 Paper 2 Revised Results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the revised results of Paper 2 for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2024. With this update, 22,244 candidates have been shortlisted to move forward to the medical examination stage.

Shortlisted Candidates

As per the SSC notification, the shortlisted pool includes:

• 20,283 male candidates (List-2)

• 1,885 female candidates (List-1)

• 76 candidates whose results are withheld (List-3)

The commission clarified that only candidates who secured the minimum qualifying marks in Paper 2 were considered eligible for this round, reflecting SSC's emphasis on a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

Exam Timeline and Revisions

• Paper 2 exam date: March 8, 2025

• Supplementary exam: April 30, 2025 (for 59 candidates)

• Initial result declaration: August 8, 2025

• Revised results issued: September 2025

The results were revised to ensure that all eligible candidates were included for the medical evaluation stage.

What's Next?

The shortlisted candidates will now undergo a medical examination, a crucial step before final selection for SI posts in Delhi Police and CAPFs. Candidates must carefully follow SSC's instructions for this stage, as failure to meet the medical standards will lead to disqualification.

How to Check SSC SI Paper 2 Revised Result 2025

Step 1. Go to the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in or ssc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Results' tab on the homepage

Step 3. Find the link for SSC SI Paper 2 Revised Result 2025

Step 4. Open the PDF result file

Step 5. Search for your name or roll number in the list

Step 6. Download and print a copy for reference

However, the medical test phase is about to start, bringing the recruitment process for SI positions closer to completion. Candidates should regularly check the official SSC portal for updates and instructions.

