Delhi Police, CAPF Recruitment 2024: Exam From June 27, Check Selection Process

Delhi Police, CAPF Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application status link for the Sub-Inspector exams in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for 2024. Candidates can check their status through the official websites of their respective regions. The admit cards will be available for download four days before the exam date. To log in and check their application status, candidates are required to use their application number and date of birth. The exam is expected to be held from June 27 to June 29.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Exam 2024: How to Check Status

Go to the official websites of the respective regions.

Click on the Delhi Police and CAPF SI application link on the homepage.

Enter credentials and log in.

Check your application status.

SSC has activated the application status link for all regions except the Central and Madhya Pradesh regions.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,187 vacancies for sub-inspectors in the Delhi Police and CAPF departments.

Selection Process

There are four stages in the SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI selection process: Paper 1, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Paper 2, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Paper 1 is worth 200 marks and includes sections on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Paper 2, also worth 200 marks, focuses on English Language and Comprehension.

The third stage involves the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates must also undergo a Detailed Medical Exam (DME).