SSC Issues New Disability Certificate Format Or Persons With Benchmark Disabilities

SSC advises candidates to verify eligibility criteria in exam notices and download the updated disability certificate circular from the website.

SSC Allows New And Old Disability Certificates For Recruitment
  • The SSC has revised disability certificate formats for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities
  • New formats replace previous three forms used in SSC recruitment notifications
  • Form V is for single disability and Form VI for multiple disabilities certificates
New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the format for disability certificates for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) as directed by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD). The new certificate will be valid for upcoming and ongoing recruitment processes.

The updated format will replace the previous three forms (Form V, VI and VII) that were used in various notifications issued by the SSC.The updated format includes: Form V - Certificate of disability for single disability. Form VI - Certificate of disability for multiple disabilities.

Candidates can download the circular by visiting the official website of the SSC or by clicking the provided link.

The Commission also clarified that for all examinations where the notices were issued after 16.10.2024 and the recruitment process has not yet been completed, candidates may submit their disability certificate either in the revised formats (Form V and Form VI as per the DEPwD Notification dated 16.10.2024) or in the earlier formats.

In addition, the SSC has advised candidates to carefully review the eligibility requirements mentioned in the examination notices to ensure that their documents comply with the prescribed standards.

