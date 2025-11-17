SSC Issues New Disability Certificate Format Or Persons With Benchmark Disabilities

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the format for disability certificates for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) as directed by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD). The new certificate will be valid for upcoming and ongoing recruitment processes.

The updated format will replace the previous three forms (Form V, VI and VII) that were used in various notifications issued by the SSC.The updated format includes: Form V - Certificate of disability for single disability. Form VI - Certificate of disability for multiple disabilities.

Candidates can download the circular by visiting the official website of the SSC or by clicking the provided link.

The Commission also clarified that for all examinations where the notices were issued after 16.10.2024 and the recruitment process has not yet been completed, candidates may submit their disability certificate either in the revised formats (Form V and Form VI as per the DEPwD Notification dated 16.10.2024) or in the earlier formats.

In addition, the SSC has advised candidates to carefully review the eligibility requirements mentioned in the examination notices to ensure that their documents comply with the prescribed standards.