NTA To Close Common Management Admission Test 2026 Registration Today

The registration window for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 will close today (November 17) at 11.50 pm by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in to fill the registration before it closes. The application fee deadline is November 18, and corrections in any particulars of applications can be done between November 20 to 22, 11.50 pm.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This test facilitates AICTE-affiliated/participating institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the management courses in their institutions. Till 2018, the test was conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). NTA has been conducting this test since 2019.

CMAT-2026 will be conducted as a three-hour entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the management courses in the academic session 2026-27. Candidates will be given 180 minutes to complete 100 questions for 200 marks.

Also Read | Healthcare Management And AI Programme Launched By Indian Institute Of Management Kozhikode

There is no age restriction for CMAT, and the candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor's Degree, whose result will be declared before the commencement of admission for the academic year 2026-27, can also apply for CMAT-2026.

There is 15 per cent reservation for Scheduled Caste, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe, 27 per cent for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Section. Persons with Benchmark Disability will get 5 per cent reservation in each quota.

The application fee for male General candidates is Rs 2,500, and Rs 1,250 for female candidates and other quotas. Candidates are advised to check the NTA website for updates.