Healthcare Management And AI Programme Launched By Indian Institute Of Management Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has introduced a 10-month Healthcare Management and AI Applications Programme for graduates. The programme delivers an executive learning experience designed for healthcare professionals, hospital administrators and decision-makers.

"This industry-relevant programme combines strategic healthcare management principles with advanced AI applications and healthcare analytics to prepare leaders for the digital transformation of healthcare systems," said the institute in an official notification.

During the programme participants will learn strategic healthcare operations and leadership, digital health information systems, AI-powered clinical decision-making, predictive and prescriptive healthcare analytics and data-driven healthcare process optimisation.

This 10-month online programme starts on December 30, 2025. The application deadline is November 19 and candidates who enrol before the deadline will receive a benefit of Rs 8,000. The programme fee is Rs 2,12,500, and a five-installment payment option is also provided by the institute.

The eligibility criteria are: graduates (10+2+3) or diploma holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline with a minimum of 3 years of work experience (after graduation/diploma). A Statement of Purpose (SOP) is mandatory for applicants.

The programme is divided into six modules General Management in Healthcare, Operations Management in Healthcare, Healthcare Analytics, Strategy in Healthcare, AI and Digital Transformation in Healthcare and a Capstone Group Project Presentation.

Who is this programme for?

1. Healthcare professionals, including current and former practitioners, looking to expand their expertise in management, analytics, and emerging technologies to take on strategic and executive roles.

2. Professionals from operations, health tech, product development, entrepreneurship, and hospital administration who are seeking to strengthen their business and analytical skills to drive operational excellence and healthcare transformation.