IIT Kharagpur Launches Seventh Young Innovators Program for School Students

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) is inviting registrations for the 7th Edition of the Young Innovators Program (YIP), a competition aimed at nurturing scientific curiosity and problem-solving skills among school students.

Organised under the aegis of the Student Branding and Relation Cell (SBRC), a student body, the program invites young minds to transform innovative ideas into tangible prototypes, offering an opportunity to showcase talent before esteemed professors and researchers.

This competition exclusively welcomes students currently enrolled in classes 8 to 12, with the explicit objective of acknowledging and nurturing their creative potential. "We implore you not to allow your exceptional ideas to languish in dormancy," the official portal highlighted the program's mission to foster the next generation of innovators.Top teams from across India will advance to on-campus events, immersing participants in IIT Kharagpur's scientific ecosystem.

The registration process, which has already begun requires school principals to nominate a coordinating teacher. This teacher creates a team account on the dedicated portal (yip.iitkgp.ac.in) and facilitates submissions for multiple teams if needed. Students must submit their details to the teacher, who handles online uploads using the team's credentials.

The event unfolds in three rounds:

Round 1, currently underway from October 14 to November 30, 2025 involves submitting project abstracts outlining scientific proposals. Results will be announced on the website and via email, selecting top nationwide teams for the semifinals.

In Round 2 top teams nationwide will be selected after the first round and they will be called to IIT Kharagpur on January 3 2026 to exhibit and demonstrate their models or prototype and charts which will be evaluated by professors of IIT Kharagpur. The selected team need to confirm their presence for a two-day event held at IIT Kharagpur. The registration fees for this round will be declared after the announcement of the results of the 1st round. Selected teams shall exhibit and demonstrate their prototypes at IIT Kharagpur.

Round 3 is the final round, featuring presentations, demonstrations, and interactive Q&A sessions before a panel of experts and guests.

As the program enters its seventh year it continues to bridge classroom learning with real-world problem-solving, preparing India's youth for a technology-driven future.