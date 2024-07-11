Advertisement
SSC GD Result 2024: Over 38,000 Female Applicants And More Than 3 Lakh Male Candidates Qualify

The commission has released the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Standard Test (PST).

The candidates can access the answer key by July 24, 2024 using their exam roll number and password.
New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024. The commission has released the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). A total of 3,08,076 male candidates and 38,328 female candidates have qualified for further assessment.

Call letters to the candidates shortlisted for PST / PET will be issued by the Nodal CAPF (i.e., CRPF). Applicants are required to visit the CRPF website (i.e., https://rect.crpf.gov.in) for further information.

The final answer keys along with question papers cum response sheets of the computer based examination were released on July 10, 2024. The candidates can access the answer key by July 24, 2024 using their exam roll number and password.

SSC has withheld the results of the 1061 candidates on account of suspected malpractices and various court orders. While, the result of 730 candidates has also not been processed as these applicants have been debarred.
  
SSC conducted Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 from February 20, 2024 to March 7, 2024 and March 30, 2024. 

The exam was held in computer based mode for recruitment of Constable (GD) / Rifleman (GD) in various forces / organisations. The recruitment is being done in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the SSC to check complete list of candidates selected. 
 

