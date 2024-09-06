SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For Over 39,000 Positions

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is now accepting applications for the SSC GD Constable exam 2025. The registration process started on September 5, 2024, and will close on October 14. The deadline for fee payment is October 15. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. The application modification window will be available from November 5 to November 7. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in January or February 2025.

Total Vacancies

The recruitment aims to fill 39,481 positions. Selected candidates will serve as General Duty Constables in various forces:

Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654 posts

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145 posts

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541 posts

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819 posts

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017 posts

Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248 posts

Secretariat Security Force (SSF): 35 posts

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed 10th grade from a recognized board or university before January 1, 2025.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 23 years of age as of January 1, 2025.

Application Fees

Fee: Rs 100

Exemptions: Female candidates, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying the fee.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply