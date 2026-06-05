SSC Combined Hindi Translator Result 2025 Out; 1,722 Candidates Shortlisted, Check Cut Off Marks

SSC CHT Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Paper 2 of the Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the descriptive examination can now check their qualifying status through the official SSC website. The Paper 2 examination was conducted on December 14, 2025, after the declaration of the Paper 1 result on November 4, 2025.

A total of 3,642 candidates had qualified in Paper 1 and were eligible to appear for Paper 2. Based on their performance, SSC has shortlisted candidates for the next stage of recruitment for the post of Sub Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF.

SSC CHT Paper 2 Result 2025: Cut-Off Marks and Shortlisted Candidates

As per the official notification, SSC fixed the minimum qualifying marks in Paper 2 at 30% for Unreserved (UR) candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for all other categories. The category-wise cut-off marks and number of shortlisted candidates are as follows:

Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Shortlisted EWS 50 346 SC 40 343 ST 40 136 OBC 50 588 UR 60 309 Total - 1,722

Candidates who opted for the post of Sub Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF and met the required standards have been shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

What's Next for Qualified Candidates?

SSC has informed that the schedule for PET/PST will be announced separately on the Commission's website in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the SSC portal and the concerned regional websites for updates.

The Commission will also seek Option-cum-Preference from candidates before the declaration of the final result. Candidates must submit their post preferences within the stipulated period, failing which they will not be considered for any post in the final result.

SSC further clarified that candidates who fail to qualify in PET/PST will not be considered for the post of Sub Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF. However, if they are shortlisted for other posts covered under the examination, their candidature for those posts will remain valid.