SSC CGL Final Result 2025 OUT, Over 15,000 Candidates Qualify For Recruitment

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CGL Final Result 2025 on its official website. According to the official notification, a total of 15,118 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for appointment to various Group B and Group C posts under ministries and departments of the Government of India.

Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination can now check their selection status through the result PDF available on the SSC portal. The commission has also released category-wise vacancy details and the number of recommended candidates across categories.

Direct Link to Check Result

Recommended Candidates in SSC CGL 2025 Final Result

The commission has recommended candidates equal to the total number of vacancies available under each category. Candidates can check the details below:

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,475

Scheduled Caste (SC): 2,221

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 1,132

Other Backward Class (OBC): 3,832

Unreserved (UR): 6,458

Total: 15,118

Candidates are advised to check the official notice for detailed cut-off marks, allocation details, and further recruitment instructions.

How to Check SSC CGL Final Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps below to access the SSC CGL Final Result 2025:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "SSC CGL 2025 Final Result" link available on the homepage.

Open the result PDF containing the list of shortlisted candidates.

Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates should regularly visit the official SSC website for updates regarding document verification, appointment procedures, and joining formalities.