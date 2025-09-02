SSC CGL Exam To Be Held in Single Shift; Centres Within 100km, Says Chairman

SSC Exams: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has acknowledged the technical and administrative glitches that troubled candidates during examinations held between July 24 and August 1. In an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times (NBT), SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan admitted that issues such as computer malfunctions, non-functional mouse devices, delays in Aadhaar verification, and allotment of far-off centres affected several candidates. These disruptions led to the postponement of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination to September.

The SSC chief said, "Some deficiencies were natural since we changed the examination process from July. Candidates' concerns about nearby centres, timely exams, and properly functioning computers are genuine. We have reworked the process, conducted a re-audit, and are restructuring the system. The CGL exam will now take place in September".

New Normalisation Formula

He said that a significant change is being introduced in the normalisation of scores. Until June 2025, the earlier formula was in use, but from July, SSC shifted to a new method.

"Now, normalisation will be done shift-wise. If one shift's paper is tougher and another's is easier, candidates will be evaluated within their own shift," he explained.

He added that the final, or Tier 2 exam, will be attempted in a single shift with the help of technology to ensure fairness.

Four Agencies To Share Responsibility

According to Gopalakrishnan, one of the main reasons for the July issues was the change of vendors. "Earlier, a single agency handled both exam conduct and question preparation. Now, responsibilities are divided among four agencies, one for exam centres, another for security, a third for application management, and a fourth for content creation. SSC itself will monitor the question paper pattern," he told NBT.

Aadhaar Verification and Security

On the Aadhaar-related delays faced by candidates, the SSC Chairman said the system was introduced to curb impersonation and malpractices. "From application to joining, Aadhaar authentication is mandatory. Though initial glitches delayed OTP verifications, the process has now stabilised. It also ensures complete confidentiality of the question paper and prevents leaks," he said.

Gopalakrishnan added that new technology is being used to monitor private centres and curb external interference. "Most past problems were due to outdated computers and weak networks at some centres. We are ensuring only verified infrastructure is used for upcoming exams," he said.

Exam Centres To be Closer

On complaints of candidates being allotted centres 500km away, the SSC Chairman said that the new vendor struggled to secure adequate centres, leading to such allotments. "Now, 80% of candidates are getting centres as per their choices. From the CGL onwards, this will rise to over 90%. The maximum distance will also be reduced to 100km," he assured.

No Return To Pen-Paper Mode

When asked about the possibility of reverting to pen-and-paper tests, Gopalakrishnan ruled it out.

"SSC exams involve crores of candidates. Pen-and-paper would increase risks of leaks, delays, and malpractice. CBT ensures security and timely results. With new technology, even colleges and universities can be used as centres, and question papers are delivered only minutes before the exam begins," he said.

SSC Exam Scale

Highlighting the scale of SSC recruitment, Gopalakrishnan said around two crore candidates appear for SSC exams every year, with up to 60 lakh in major tests. "On average, 15-16 main exams are conducted annually, leading to nearly 1.5 lakh appointments," he said.