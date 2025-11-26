Advertisement

SSC Reopens Mandatory Self-Slot Selection Window For Junior Engineer Exam Untill Nov 28

SSC JE Self-Slot Selection: Candidates who have already selected their preferences can now check their allotted city on the SSC's official website

SSC JE Exam 2025: will be done on a "best-effort basis"

SSC JE Exam Self-Slot Selection 2025:The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has reopened the self-slot selection window for the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper 1 exam until November 28, 2025. Earlier, the facility was available only until November 13, but the commission has now offered candidates another chance to choose their preferred examination city. To do so, candidates must log in to the official website, ssc.gov.in and access the option through the "feedback module".

The commission has made it mandatory for candidates to use this facility. Those who do not select their preferred city will not be scheduled for the exam, and their admit card will not be generated. SSC clarified that city allocation will be done on a "best-effort basis" and in cases where no seats are available, candidates may be assigned a centre in the nearest available city.

Candidates who have already selected their preferences can now check their allotted city on the SSC's official website.

What Is Self-Slot Selection by SSC?

The commission recently introduced the self-slot selection system, allowing candidates to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift themselves. This system aims to ensure more accurate and candidate-friendly allocation of exam centres.

To fill their choices, candidates must log in to the SSC portal and select up to three preferred cities, after which they can indicate their desired exam date and shift. If all slots in the chosen cities are filled, candidates will still be allowed to pick from the remaining available cities, though they may lose the option to select their preferred date and shift.

