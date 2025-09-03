Advertisement

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: Tier 1 Schedule Announced, Check New Dates And Admit Card Updates

The Staff Selection Commission has released the schedule for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025. The exam for 14,582 vacancies will be held from 12 to 26 September 2025 in a single shift.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Updates Here.

SSC CGL Exam Tier 1 Exam Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the dates for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025. After much anticipation, the exam for 14,582 vacancies under Group B and Group C posts will now be conducted from 12 September to 26 September 2025. The Commission confirmed that the exam will be held in a single shift and candidates will be allotted centres within a 100 km radius of their chosen location.

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: Official Notification 

The Tier 1 exam will be held from September 12 to 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: ssc.gov.in

With around 28 lakh candidates appearing, it's expected to be one of the country's largest competitive exams.

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025

Instead of application status, SSC will release a city intimation slip approximately 7–10 days before the exam. Through this slip, candidates can check their allotted exam city and exact exam date. Aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official SSC website regularly for updates.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card will be issued 2–3 days before the exam date. Candidates will be required to download it from the regional SSC websites and carry it to the examination centre along with valid ID proof. The admit card will also mention the reporting time, exam city, and shift details.

SSC CGL 2025 Selection Process

The recruitment process for SSC CGL 2025 includes two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. There will be no interview in the selection process, making the written exam performance crucial for securing a post.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website ssc.nic.in for all further announcements, including exam day instructions, city slips, and hall ticket downloads.

