SSC CGL 2024 Notification: Registration Begins For Over 17,000 Vacant Posts, Check Details

SSC CGL 2024 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 examination. This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 17,727 vacancies across various departments. The application process commenced on June 24, with a deadline set for July 24. Interested candidates can register on the official website ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CGL 2024 examination will be conducted in two tiers. Tier 1 is scheduled for September-October 2024, followed by Tier 2 in December 2024.

SSC CGL 2024 Notification: Important Dates

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: July 24, till 11 pm

Last date and time for making online fee payment: July 25, till 11pm

Dates for 'Window for Application Form Correction' including online payment: August 10 to 11, till 11pm

Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination): September-October 2024

Tentative Schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination): December 2024

Successful candidates will be appointed to Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions in ministries, departments, organisations of the Government of India, as well as various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies, and tribunals. Post allocation will be based on merit and preference, as outlined in the examination notice.

The one-time registration (OTR) process on the new SSC website, ssc.gov.in, must be completed for candidates wishing to apply. OTRs created using the previous platform, ssc.nic.in, will not be accepted on the new platform. The SSC CGL 2024 announcement states that once registered on the new website, the OTR will be valid for all future exams.

SSC CGL 2024: Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for Tier-I, Section-I, Section-II, and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II & Paper-II of Tier-II Examination are as follows:

UR: 30%

OBC/EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores in Tier-I, which is a Computer Based Examination, categorised by their respective groups to proceed to Tier-II. Separate cutoffs will be fixed for the Junior Statistical Officer post for participation in Paper-I & Paper-II of Tier-II, for the Statistical Investigator Grade-II post for participation in Paper-I & Paper-II of Tier-II, and for all other posts for participation in Paper-I of Tier-II.

Tier-II Examination will be conducted for all candidates who have qualified in Tier-I. In Tier-II, all candidates must participate in all three sections of Paper-I.

However, only those candidates shortlisted for the Junior Statistical Officer/Statistical Investigator Grade-II posts will need to participate in Paper-II.

In Paper-I of Tier-II, candidates must meet the qualifying criteria for all sections.