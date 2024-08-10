SSC CGL 2024: Application Edit Window Now Open, Last Date August 11

SSC CGL 2024: The application correction window is open for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Exam 2024. Those set to appear in the exam can make changes to the application form by visiting the official website, The application correction window is open for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Exam 2024. Those set to appear in the exam can make changes to the application form by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in . The deadline to make corrections is August 11.

"In case, any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled application form, the candidates may ut the 'Window for Application Form Correction' for the same. Request received after expiry of the above-mentioned correction window for any change/ correction/ modification in the application form in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected."

The Tier I examination will be conducted between September 9 and September 26.

Candidates will be selected through a two-stage computer-based examination (CBE). The selection process involves a document verification process. The respective user departments will conduct document verification after the final results are announced.

SSC CGL Exam 2024: Steps To Correct Application Form

To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow these steps:

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Select the "Apply Online" link available on the homepage.

Input your login details and click on "Submit."

Make the necessary changes to the application form and click on "Submit."

Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

The online registration process started on June 24 and ended on July 27. This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 17,727 vacancies. For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website.