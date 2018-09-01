Schools Will Have To Set Selection Test Question Papers: Partha Chatterjee

Schools Will Have To Set Selection Test Question Papers: Minister

West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee yesterday said schools will have to set the selection test question papers for the Higher Secondary examination and cannot rope in any outside agency like teachers' organisations to set papers from this year.

Partha Chatterjee told reporters here, "the HS schools will have to complete the selection test process by November 30 and conduct everything on their own without bringing in any outside agency like teachers' bodies to set the questions."

In the state, question papers for selection test for Board Exams are often set by teachers' organisations with whom many schools have arrangement for supplying the question papers which are distributed among students on the day of test exams by teachers of the concerned schools.

Mr. Chatterjee said the steps to ask schools set questions by their own teachers was aimed at "preventing financial irregularities and ensure ability of students can be assessed by their own teachers for the final exams."

The West Bengal Higher Secondary Examinations will be held from February 26 to March 13 in 2019.