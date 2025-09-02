Teachers Must Clear Eligibility Test To Remain In Service, Rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ruled that clearing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is mandatory for teachers to remain in service or to be eligible for promotion. The ruling applies even to those appointed before the law mandating the TET came into force.

A bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan delivered the verdict while hearing multiple civil appeals, including Anjuman Ishat-E-Talim Trust vs State of Maharashtra and Others, regarding the eligibility of teachers. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had made TET compulsory on July 29, 2011, for appointments in classes 1 to 8. The main question before the court was whether teachers appointed prior to this notification also need to clear TET to remain in service or be considered for promotion.

Guidelines For Serving Teachers

The court issued the following directives:

Teachers who were appointed before the TET mandate and have less than five years of service left until retirement may continue without clearing TET. However, they will not be considered for promotion unless they pass the exam.

Teachers in service before the mandate and having more than five years left until retirement must clear TET within two years. Failing to do so will result in compulsory retirement or termination, along with payment of retirement benefits.

Retirement Benefits Clarified

The bench also clarified that for retirement benefits, teachers must fulfill the required period of qualifying service. If there is any shortfall, the concerned department will take a decision on the matter as per rules.

Key Highlights