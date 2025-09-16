UP Government To Move Supreme Court Over Mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test Rule

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to file a revision petition in the Supreme Court over the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) requirement for teaching in basic schools. The Education Department has been directed to move the petition in the interest of teachers.

The Supreme Court's recent order has created uncertainty over the appointments of thousands of teachers. The court has made it mandatory for all teachers from Classes 1 to 8 to clear TET, a decision that has sparked widespread opposition from teaching associations.

The government emphasised that teachers in the state are experienced and regularly receive training. It said their qualifications and years of service cannot be overlooked. Following the government's directions, the Basic Education Department will seek a revision of the court's order.

Teachers' unions have pointed out that those recruited before July 2011 were exempted from TET under the Right to Education Act. The state government is now likely to request the Supreme Court to remove the compulsory TET clause for such teachers.

While the court's final verdict is still awaited, the government's move to file a revision petition has brought relief to thousands of teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled that passing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is now a requirement for teachers to continue serving or be eligible for promotions. This ruling applies to all teachers, including those appointed before the TET mandate came into effect on July 29, 2011.

A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan delivered the verdict in response to multiple appeals, including Anjuman Ishat-E-Talim Trust vs. State of Maharashtra and Others, concerning teacher eligibility. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had made TET compulsory for teachers in Classes 1 to 8.