Schools Across India Prepare For Holidays Amid Rising Air Pollution And Cyclone Senyar Threat

Uttar Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir have announced winter vacations extending into early 2026, with staggered dates for different class levels amid cold weather conditions.

Schools in the national capital are functioning with only 50 per cent staff.
  • Schools may close due to rising AQI and Cyclone Senyar's rain and waterlogging threats
  • Delhi schools operate with 50% staff in hybrid mode amid severe air pollution
  • Uttar Pradesh schools have winter vacation from December 20-31, 2025; PM Shri schools later
New Delhi:

Several schools across the country may announce holidays for students amid the rising AQI and possible rain and water logging due to Cyclone Senyar. While many others have already declared vacations because of winter.  

Schools in the national capital are functioning with only 50 per cent staff through hybrid format due to severe air pollution. In Uttar Pradesh, schools will remain close for 12 days of winter vacation from December 20-31, 2025. While, PM Shri schools will have a vacation from December 23, 2025 to January 1, 2026.  

School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has announced winter vacations for all schools in the winter zone of Jammu, as well as government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Kashmir division. Students in Pre-primary (Balvatika) Classes will have their vacations from November 26, until February 28, 2026. For Classes 1 to 8, vacations will begin on December 1 and end on February 28, 2026. Students from Classes 9 to 12 will have holidays from December 11 to February 22, 2026. Schools up to Class 8 are scheduled to reopen on March 1 next year, while higher classes will resume a week earlier, on February 22.

State government in several parts of the country may declare school holidays in the coming days as parts of east and south India may expect heavy rainfall and water logging due to Cyclone Senyar. In Tamil Nadu, district administrations in areas of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi may announce school closure after monitoring the situation.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore, a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into a depression. A cyclonic storm is likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal around November 26. The cyclonic storm identified as Senyar, a name given by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be the second cyclone to develop in the Bay of Bengal in post post-monsoon season. It may be noted that Cyclone Montha had crossed coastal Andhra Pradesh near Kakinada on October 28 as a severe cyclone.

