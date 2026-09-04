School Assembly News Headlines (September 5): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 5)
School Assembly News Headlines (September 5): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News
- Train Services To Mizoram Suspended After Landslide Hits Rail Track In Assam
- Dahi Handi 2026: Date, Significance And The Story Behind The Celebration
- Phuket Flight Pilot Who Failed Drug Test Sacked By Air India
- Russian Drone Hits Ukraine's Intelligence Service Headquarters In Kyiv
- Man Who Bragged About Hitting Student's Father At CJP Protest Detained, Faces SC/ST Atrocities Act
- Delhi University Removes Age Limit For CES 2026 Admissions, Check Eligibility
- US Building Secret Military Base In Somalia Near Gulf Of Aden: Report
- Trump's Son-In-Law To Visit Russia, Ukraine For Peace Talks Tomorrow: Report
- AICTE Launches Rs 245 Crore Innovation And Entrepreneurship Doctoral Fellowship Programme
- Funds For Flyovers, Not Schools? Court Questions Rs 4.69-Crore Bhopal Tender
Top International News
- Video: How 2 Men Were Rescued From Nepal Hydropower Tunnel After 9 Days
- The Men Who Survived Blocked Nepal Tunnel For Nine Days
- Trade Deal With US Hinges On Preferential Tariff Terms, Says Piyush Goyal
- S Jaishankar Defends India's Russian Oil Trade: "It Won't Affect Ukraine War'
- Volkswagen To Cut 1 Lakh Jobs To "Align Workforce With Economic Realities"
- Belgium 'Very Affirmative' On Supporting Mehul Choksi Extradition: Sources
- India-Born US Citizen Added To FBI's Most Wanted List In Fraud Case
- Israel Says Eliminated Hamas Leader Who Led October 7 Sufa Outpost Attack
- "They Torture Me Here": Tamil Nadu Woman's Desperate SOS From Kuwait
- Netanyahu Says Iran "Weaker Than Ever", Overthrowing Regime "Within Reach"
Top Sports News
- Why Ajit Agarkar Missed Crucial BCCI Meeting With Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill
- Argentina To Retire No. 10 Jersey After Messi? A FIFA Rule Stands In The Way
- Pierre Gasly Stripped Of Monaco GP Podium On Appeal As Isack Hadjar Gets 3rd
- Marathon Man Alexander Zverev Goes Distance Again To Reach US Open 3rd Round
- China Masters: Satwik-Chirag Enter Semi-Finals, Kidambi Srikanth Out
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