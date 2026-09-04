School Assembly News Headlines (September 5): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 5): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

Train Services To Mizoram Suspended After Landslide Hits Rail Track In Assam

Dahi Handi 2026: Date, Significance And The Story Behind The Celebration

Phuket Flight Pilot Who Failed Drug Test Sacked By Air India

Russian Drone Hits Ukraine's Intelligence Service Headquarters In Kyiv

Man Who Bragged About Hitting Student's Father At CJP Protest Detained, Faces SC/ST Atrocities Act

Delhi University Removes Age Limit For CES 2026 Admissions, Check Eligibility

US Building Secret Military Base In Somalia Near Gulf Of Aden: Report

Trump's Son-In-Law To Visit Russia, Ukraine For Peace Talks Tomorrow: Report

AICTE Launches Rs 245 Crore Innovation And Entrepreneurship Doctoral Fellowship Programme

Funds For Flyovers, Not Schools? Court Questions Rs 4.69-Crore Bhopal Tender

Top International News

Video: How 2 Men Were Rescued From Nepal Hydropower Tunnel After 9 Days

The Men Who Survived Blocked Nepal Tunnel For Nine Days

Trade Deal With US Hinges On Preferential Tariff Terms, Says Piyush Goyal

S Jaishankar Defends India's Russian Oil Trade: "It Won't Affect Ukraine War'

Volkswagen To Cut 1 Lakh Jobs To "Align Workforce With Economic Realities"

Belgium 'Very Affirmative' On Supporting Mehul Choksi Extradition: Sources

India-Born US Citizen Added To FBI's Most Wanted List In Fraud Case

Israel Says Eliminated Hamas Leader Who Led October 7 Sufa Outpost Attack

"They Torture Me Here": Tamil Nadu Woman's Desperate SOS From Kuwait

Netanyahu Says Iran "Weaker Than Ever", Overthrowing Regime "Within Reach"

Top Sports News