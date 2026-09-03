School Assembly News Headlines (September 4): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 4): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

31-Member Parliament Panel Formed To Examine Foreign Funding Bill

'Needs To Be More Mature': Mayawati On Nephew Akash Anand's Role In Party

Congress vs Congress In Telangana? Why Revanth Reddy Sacked His Minister

"Transparent On Data Sources": Top Official Explains 7.8 Per Cent GDP Figure

Telangana Minister's Daughter Criticised Revanth Reddy. Then A Sacking

5 Dead In UP As Heavy Rain Batters Several States, Flood Alert In Bengal

Dialogue Over Force: Rajasthan Proposes New SOP For Student Protests

ISRO To Launch EOS 5, Its Hawk Eye In Sky - 10 Key Takeaways

Myanmar National Arrested With Meth Worth Rs 11.4 Crore In Mizoram

India, Seychelles Discuss Maritime Security, AI Cooperation

Top International News

"Habibi, Come To Iran": Tehran Mocks US With 'Minesweeper' Game Over Hormuz

Kept Her Head Above Water: How A 91-Year-Old Became Face Of Survival in Nepal

"No Nation Should Help Iran": Rubio's Warning After PM Modi-Pezeshkian Meet

Nepal's PM Balendra Shah Thanks India, China For Flood Relief Efforts

'They Can't Even Go To Bathroom': Trump Boasts Of US Surveillance Over Iran

2 Killed, 6 Injured In US' Minneapolis Shooting, Suspect Also Dead

US Court Blocks Trump's Newest Order Limiting Birthright Citizenship

Heads Or Tails? US Releases Special $1 Coin Featuring Trump

Top Sports News

Women's Asia Cup LIVE: Smriti Breaks Mithali's All-Time World Record With Fiery Ton

BCCI Meeting LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Agarkar's Future Get BCCI's Clear Mandate

"He Keeps Tweeting Against Pakistan": Wasim Akram's Remark On Ex-India Star

Pakistan Star Refuses To Meet King Charles, 'Royal' Controversy Follows

"Exciting New Chapter": ICC Chairman Jay Shah On Women's Champions Trophy