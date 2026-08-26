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School Assembly News Headlines (August 27): Top National, International News

Today's News Bulletin: Alert in UP and Bihar after flash floods kill 22 in Nepal.

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School Assembly News Headlines (August 27): Top National, International News
Today's top stories: Floods and political shifts dominate the headlines.

School Assembly News Headlines (August 27): Today's roundup brings the top national stories from Nepal flood relief and emergency alerts in UP and Bihar to high-level talks at Rashtrapati Bhavan and a focus on AI and farming at the Prime Minister's PRAGATI meet.

Top National News

  • Alert In UP And Bihar After Flash Floods Kill 22 In Nepal
  • "Ready To Provide All Possible Assistance": PM Speaks With Nepal's Balen Shah
  • President Murmu To Interact With Students And Teachers On Raksha Bandhan At Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Amit Shah To Visit Manipur In October Amid NRC-Census Push
  • PM Modi To Interact With Students Ahead Of National Sports Day
  • 77 From Isha Foundation Missing In Nepal, Sadhguru "Ready" To Join Rescue Ops
  • "Just Left With Clothes On My Back": Nepal Flash Flood Survivor To NDTV
  • Indian C-130 Jet Ready To Leave For Nepal Flood Relief Ops, IAF Offers Help
  • PM Modi Chairs PRAGATI Meet, Pushes AI Use In Farming And Cyber Fraud Fight
  • "Stand Unchanged": Congress Won't Join Omar Abdullah's Govt As J&K Rift Remains
  • Satellite Phone Signal Triggers High Alert In J&K's Samba
  • Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Likely To Resign Over Corruption Allegations
  • Meghalaya Assembly Passes Resolution Against Uranium Mining
  • 'We Are The Real Trinamool': Meghalaya Party Chief Amid Crisis
  • "Wait Till 2047. All Will Be Fixed": Haryana MP To NDTV As Gurugram Sinks
  • BJP's 2027 Punjab Strategy: Drugs At Centre, Booths On Ground
  • 'No Compromise, No Alliance': Mayawati Says BSP Will Contest Alone In Punjab

Top International News

  • US Military Strike Kills 4 in Alleged Drug Trafficking Boat In Caribbean
  • CIA Chief Spoke With Russian Secret Services, Not Putin: Kremlin
  • US Singer Slams Zohran Mamdani Over RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York Event
  • US Army Faces Leadership Crisis After Pete Hegseth Fires Top Generals
  • US Says Trump Is Ending Canada's "Free Ride" Amid Escalating Tariff Dispute
  • CIA Chief On 'Secret' Trip To Moscow As US Asks Ukraine To Halt Strikes: Report
  • Netanyahu Says Diplomatic Agreement Not Possible With Iranian "Savages"
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