School Assembly News Headlines (August 27): Top National, International News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 27): Today's roundup brings the top national stories from Nepal flood relief and emergency alerts in UP and Bihar to high-level talks at Rashtrapati Bhavan and a focus on AI and farming at the Prime Minister's PRAGATI meet.

Top National News

Alert In UP And Bihar After Flash Floods Kill 22 In Nepal

"Ready To Provide All Possible Assistance": PM Speaks With Nepal's Balen Shah

President Murmu To Interact With Students And Teachers On Raksha Bandhan At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Amit Shah To Visit Manipur In October Amid NRC-Census Push

PM Modi To Interact With Students Ahead Of National Sports Day

77 From Isha Foundation Missing In Nepal, Sadhguru "Ready" To Join Rescue Ops

"Just Left With Clothes On My Back": Nepal Flash Flood Survivor To NDTV

Indian C-130 Jet Ready To Leave For Nepal Flood Relief Ops, IAF Offers Help

PM Modi Chairs PRAGATI Meet, Pushes AI Use In Farming And Cyber Fraud Fight

"Stand Unchanged": Congress Won't Join Omar Abdullah's Govt As J&K Rift Remains

Satellite Phone Signal Triggers High Alert In J&K's Samba

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Likely To Resign Over Corruption Allegations

Meghalaya Assembly Passes Resolution Against Uranium Mining

'We Are The Real Trinamool': Meghalaya Party Chief Amid Crisis

"Wait Till 2047. All Will Be Fixed": Haryana MP To NDTV As Gurugram Sinks

BJP's 2027 Punjab Strategy: Drugs At Centre, Booths On Ground

'No Compromise, No Alliance': Mayawati Says BSP Will Contest Alone In Punjab

Top International News

US Military Strike Kills 4 in Alleged Drug Trafficking Boat In Caribbean

CIA Chief Spoke With Russian Secret Services, Not Putin: Kremlin

US Singer Slams Zohran Mamdani Over RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York Event

US Army Faces Leadership Crisis After Pete Hegseth Fires Top Generals

US Says Trump Is Ending Canada's "Free Ride" Amid Escalating Tariff Dispute

CIA Chief On 'Secret' Trip To Moscow As US Asks Ukraine To Halt Strikes: Report

Netanyahu Says Diplomatic Agreement Not Possible With Iranian "Savages"