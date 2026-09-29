School Assembly News Headlines (September 30): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

Start your day by staying informed with the latest developments from India and around the world. From key national updates and global diplomacy to shifts in business, sports achievements, and education-related announcements, these headlines capture what's making news today. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here are the top stories to keep you updated on Wednesady, September 30, 2026.

Top International News

Maharashtra Couple Wanted Phones, Gold. They 'Sold' Their Baby For A Lakh

From Food Crisis To Finance, Jaishankar's Sharp Message For 'Policymakers'

How Instagram Reels Became The Gateway To A Pakistan-Linked Terror Network

'You Didn't Trust Me, People Do': Rahul Gandhi On "Vote Chori" At Congress Meet

2 Children Die After Falling Into Water Tank At Home In Kerala: Police

Rs 1.5 Crore Hydroponic Weed Seized At Kochi Airport, 2 Arrested

Drunk Man Makes False Building Collapse Call In Delhi, Triggers Panic

Andhra Man Beaten To Death With Stone After Dispute Over Missing Phone

Kanpur Woman, Framed For Father-In-Law's Murder, Reveals What 'Haunted Her In Jail'

Before Pune Fort Murder, Ketan Agarwal Tattooed Siya Goyal's Name As Surprise

Top International News

9 Pak Soldiers Killed After First Woman Unit Of Baloch Rebels Attack Convoy

America's Fastest Spy Plane SR-71 Blackbird May Fly Again: Report

Russia Paying US Recruits $26,000 To Sign Up For Ukraine War: Report

What's Delaying The India-US Trade Deal? S Jaishankar Explains

India's Essar Group To Build "Largest Steel Plant In US History": Trump

Loved Scandal? Step Into South Korea's 600-Year-Old Bukchon Hanok Village

'Can't Make Ends Meet': Ex-Turkish Cop Shoots Self At Pensioners' Protest

'Trans' New York Times Executive Killed By In-Laws. They Called Him 'Monster'

"Surprised": Trump After UK Releases Airbase Incident Terror Suspects On Bail

OpenAI Cancels Release Of Latest Model 'GPT-6.1 Astra' Over Safety Concerns

Top Sports News

Why Rodgers Thinks Warren Could Be the Key To The Steelers' Offence

Asian Games: India's Tally Now 52, Shooter Neeru And Relay Team Add Golden Touch

Giants' JJ McCarthy Trade Explained: 2 Key Reasons Behind the Surprise Move

Dominik Mocked After Costly Ringside Blunder Against Penta On WWE Raw

Why Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Might Not Share Their Wedding Photos

Jason Kelce's Eagles Loyalty Gets Exposed After Awkward Live TV Slip

Brazil Come From Behind To Defeat Australia In Thrilling Friendly

Shree Charani Sets New Record Rating In ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings

Luka Doncic Ready For Bigger Lakers Responsibility After LeBron James

Dustin Poirier Wants A Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos Rematch

Top Business News

Red Bull Gets Delhi HC Relief Over 'Energy Drink' Label; FSSAI To Appeal

New Foreign Car Companies Aren't Localising | The Reason Why

ITC Takes Full Ownership Of Yoga Bar Parent With Rs 645-Crore Additional Stake Purchase

Tata Steel Infuses Rs 3,260 Crore In Singapore Arm T Steel Holdings Via Equity Mop-Up

Solar Costs Up To 50% Higher, Pain 'Much More Acute' For Smaller Players: Premier Energies CBO

Top Education News

At 17, Indian-Origin Student Builds AI Startup For Neurodivergent Job Seekers

Common Admission Test 2026: Application Edit Window To Open On October 5

DRDO Invites Applications For 30 Paid Internships For Engineering Students

MBA Admissions 2027: Missed CAT? Check Exams Still Accepting Applications

Why Are Students Staying Quiet In Class? Survey Finds Limited Participation