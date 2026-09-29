School Assembly News Headlines (September 30): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 30)
Start your day by staying informed with the latest developments from India and around the world. From key national updates and global diplomacy to shifts in business, sports achievements, and education-related announcements, these headlines capture what's making news today. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here are the top stories to keep you updated on Wednesady, September 30, 2026.
Top International News
- Maharashtra Couple Wanted Phones, Gold. They 'Sold' Their Baby For A Lakh
- From Food Crisis To Finance, Jaishankar's Sharp Message For 'Policymakers'
- How Instagram Reels Became The Gateway To A Pakistan-Linked Terror Network
- 'You Didn't Trust Me, People Do': Rahul Gandhi On "Vote Chori" At Congress Meet
- 2 Children Die After Falling Into Water Tank At Home In Kerala: Police
- Rs 1.5 Crore Hydroponic Weed Seized At Kochi Airport, 2 Arrested
- Drunk Man Makes False Building Collapse Call In Delhi, Triggers Panic
- Andhra Man Beaten To Death With Stone After Dispute Over Missing Phone
- Kanpur Woman, Framed For Father-In-Law's Murder, Reveals What 'Haunted Her In Jail'
- Before Pune Fort Murder, Ketan Agarwal Tattooed Siya Goyal's Name As Surprise
Top International News
- 9 Pak Soldiers Killed After First Woman Unit Of Baloch Rebels Attack Convoy
- America's Fastest Spy Plane SR-71 Blackbird May Fly Again: Report
- Russia Paying US Recruits $26,000 To Sign Up For Ukraine War: Report
- What's Delaying The India-US Trade Deal? S Jaishankar Explains
- India's Essar Group To Build "Largest Steel Plant In US History": Trump
- Loved Scandal? Step Into South Korea's 600-Year-Old Bukchon Hanok Village
- 'Can't Make Ends Meet': Ex-Turkish Cop Shoots Self At Pensioners' Protest
- 'Trans' New York Times Executive Killed By In-Laws. They Called Him 'Monster'
- "Surprised": Trump After UK Releases Airbase Incident Terror Suspects On Bail
- OpenAI Cancels Release Of Latest Model 'GPT-6.1 Astra' Over Safety Concerns
Top Sports News
- Why Rodgers Thinks Warren Could Be the Key To The Steelers' Offence
- Asian Games: India's Tally Now 52, Shooter Neeru And Relay Team Add Golden Touch
- Giants' JJ McCarthy Trade Explained: 2 Key Reasons Behind the Surprise Move
- Dominik Mocked After Costly Ringside Blunder Against Penta On WWE Raw
- Why Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Might Not Share Their Wedding Photos
- Jason Kelce's Eagles Loyalty Gets Exposed After Awkward Live TV Slip
- Brazil Come From Behind To Defeat Australia In Thrilling Friendly
- Shree Charani Sets New Record Rating In ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings
- Luka Doncic Ready For Bigger Lakers Responsibility After LeBron James
- Dustin Poirier Wants A Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos Rematch
Top Business News
- Red Bull Gets Delhi HC Relief Over 'Energy Drink' Label; FSSAI To Appeal
- New Foreign Car Companies Aren't Localising | The Reason Why
- ITC Takes Full Ownership Of Yoga Bar Parent With Rs 645-Crore Additional Stake Purchase
- Tata Steel Infuses Rs 3,260 Crore In Singapore Arm T Steel Holdings Via Equity Mop-Up
- Solar Costs Up To 50% Higher, Pain 'Much More Acute' For Smaller Players: Premier Energies CBO
Top Education News
- At 17, Indian-Origin Student Builds AI Startup For Neurodivergent Job Seekers
- Common Admission Test 2026: Application Edit Window To Open On October 5
- DRDO Invites Applications For 30 Paid Internships For Engineering Students
- MBA Admissions 2027: Missed CAT? Check Exams Still Accepting Applications
- Why Are Students Staying Quiet In Class? Survey Finds Limited Participation
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