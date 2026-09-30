School Assembly News Headlines (October 1): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

Morning assemblies are not just a gathering for prayer and discipline, but also a time to stay connected with the world around us. Listening to the news every day helps us remain informed, develop awareness of important issues, and gain confidence in sharing knowledge. It strengthens our understanding of society, inspires meaningful discussions, and prepares us to become responsible citizens of the future. With that spirit, here are today's top headlines.

Top National News

Spoke To Trump, Reviewed Trade, Defence Cooperation: PM Modi

Kumortuli Ghat: Crucial Restoration For Kolkata's Evergreen Potters' Lane

1 Dead, 8 Injured In Fire At Refinery In Karnataka

'Lewd Remarks Against Woman': Tamil Nadu Bypoll Candidate Tears Up, Vijay Consoles Her

'Engineer Knew Of Foul, Black Water, Did Not Alert": Report On Indore Deaths

"Kaun Se Papa?": Man Convicted For Asking Woman About Child's Father

3 Friends Chased Easy Money, Landed In Cop Custody With 4 kg Heroin From Pak

Row in Punjab Over Religious Leader Dhirendra Shastri's Remarks, Shahi Imam Seeks Apology

Cabinet Clears Rs 1,790 Crore AI-Powered Traffic Management System For Delhi

In Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case, Wife And Her Lover Convicted

Top International News

"He Attacked Us, We Overpowered Him": Video Emerges From flydubai Plane

'Pilot Stabbed': What Happened Inside flydubai Flight Before 'Hijack' Signal

Pilot Tried To Take Control Of flydubai Plane, Terror Attack Not Ruled Out

'Pilot Stabbed': What Happened Inside flydubai Flight Before 'Hijack' Signal

flydubai Flight Drops 17,400 Feet In 2 Minutes Amid Possible Hijack Alert

'Heard Screams, Then Plane Dived': Flyers Recount flydubai Flight Horror

'She Said It Was Consensual': US District Attorney's Shocker In Cornell Case

Sholay's Thakur vs Doctor Strange: Iran Mocks UN's 'Arm Game' In Latest Meme

US Teen Seriously Injured By Truck While Recording TikTok Haircut Stunt

'Screams, Blood, Then Plane Dived': Eyewitnesses On flydubai Flight Horror

Top Sports News

Pant Opens Up On Career Setbacks, Rehab Struggles And India's Selection Calls

West Indies Achieve Major 1st With 3 Centuries In One Innings Against India

MCC Chief Explains Big New Cricket Law Changes

"People Have To Wait": Rishabh Pant Breaks Silence On India White-Ball Snub

Huge Setback For Mohsin Naqvi Ahead Of Asia Cup 2027? Report's Big Claim

Top Education News

Mahatma Gandhi Saw 'Ram Rajya' As Ideal Governance Model: NCERT

After 37 Years, 59-Year-Old Meghalaya Man Returns To Take Class 10 Exam

IISc Bengaluru Leads India In THE 2027 Rankings; Jamia, LPU Also Feature

SBI Research Suggests Right To Free And Fair Education Under Article 21

Chhattisgarh's Korea School Helps Class 1 Students Learn Hindi In 15 Days