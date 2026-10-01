School Assembly News Headlines (October 2): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 2).
School Assembly News Headlines (October 2): Morning assemblies are not just a gathering for prayer and discipline, but also a time to stay connected with the world around us. Listening to the news every day helps us remain informed, develop awareness of important issues, and gain confidence in sharing knowledge. It strengthens our understanding of society, inspires meaningful discussions, and prepares us to become responsible citizens of the future. With that spirit, here are today's top headlines.
Top National News
- Ex-Neighbour Recalls Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar's Good-Natured Personality: "Talented, Soft-Spoken"
- "Told My Children It's Roller Coaster": Passenger On flydubai Flight Scare
- Bhubaneswar Woman Alleges Rape At Gunpoint By Masked Man At Home
- Proxy War? Ashok Gehlot's Close Aide Seeks Rajasthan Congress Chief's Resignation
- Analysis: Punjab Congress Faces A New Jat Sikh-Hindu Dilemma
- 9 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Assam, Fake Indian IDs Recovered
- Adani Ports' Colombo West International Terminal Doubles Capacity With $750 Million Investment
- Woman Goes To Kerala Lodge With Friend. His Wife Sends Men To Rape Her
- Delhi Court Frames Money Laundering Charges Against Yasin Malik
- Adani Green Energy Expands Battery Storage Capacity To 6.63 GWh In Gujarat's Khavda
Top International News
- "Was In Very Bad Shape But...": Trump Praises flydubai's 'Hero' Indian Pilot
- Extremist, Avoided Women: Colleague On Pilot Who Tried To Crash Plane
- Captain Smit Machchhar: The flydubai "Hero" Indian Pilot Who Saved 174 Lives
- Tennessee Woman In Hospital After Execution 'Failed': Report
- Afghanistan Says Deadly Pakistani Strikes Killed 9 Civilians
- Flight Path Animation Shows flydubai Boeing 737 MAX's Horrifying Dive
- 'Head, Hand Nearly Severed': Flier On Indian flydubai Pilot's Injuries
- Pilot, Plumber, Banker, Businessman, Dentist: 5 Heroes Of flydubai Flight
- US Sees Chinese Invasion Of Taiwan Unlikely Before 2027 Timeline: Report
- 'Screams, Blood, Then Plane Dived': Eyewitnesses On flydubai Flight Horror
Top Sports News
- Asiad Hockey: India Edge Past Pakistan In Semis After Abhishek's Last-Gasp Winner
- India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey Semi-Final LIVE Streaming, Asian Games LIVE
- Nitesh Siwach Guarantees India's Best-Ever Finish, Eyes Historic Gold
- Naseem Shah, Dasun Shanaka Among Stars Picked At 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 Player Draft
- India To Be Confronted With Handshake Question With Pakistan Waiting In Final
- Du Plessis, Van Der Dussen, Mulder Headline SA20 Auction Shortlist
- "Stinker": SA Great's Blunt Verdict On Rohit's New Celebration In 2nd ODI
- Prasidh Krishna Suffers Niggle As India Lose Key Pacer Ahead Of ODI Finale
- US Tennis Star Emma Navarro Reveals Health Battle, Ends Season
- Why Cooper Kupp's Wife Anna Married Him At 21 While Still In College
Top Education News
- Captain Smit Machchhar: How An Aviation Seminar Changed His Career Path
- "Work-Life Balance Is A Need": Ankur Warikoo's Career Advice
- In A First, Personal Income Tax Part Of Class 9 Syllabus
- From AK-47s To Pens: 3 Former Maoists Clear Class 10 With First Division
- NEP's Joyful Learning Push: Know What Changes In Your Child's Classroom
- UPSC Turns 100: Did You Know It Wasn't Always Called UPSC?
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