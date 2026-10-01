School Assembly News Headlines (October 2): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 2): Morning assemblies are not just a gathering for prayer and discipline, but also a time to stay connected with the world around us. Listening to the news every day helps us remain informed, develop awareness of important issues, and gain confidence in sharing knowledge. It strengthens our understanding of society, inspires meaningful discussions, and prepares us to become responsible citizens of the future. With that spirit, here are today's top headlines.

Top National News

Ex-Neighbour Recalls Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar's Good-Natured Personality: "Talented, Soft-Spoken"

"Told My Children It's Roller Coaster": Passenger On flydubai Flight Scare

Bhubaneswar Woman Alleges Rape At Gunpoint By Masked Man At Home

Proxy War? Ashok Gehlot's Close Aide Seeks Rajasthan Congress Chief's Resignation

Analysis: Punjab Congress Faces A New Jat Sikh-Hindu Dilemma

9 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Assam, Fake Indian IDs Recovered

Adani Ports' Colombo West International Terminal Doubles Capacity With $750 Million Investment

Woman Goes To Kerala Lodge With Friend. His Wife Sends Men To Rape Her

Delhi Court Frames Money Laundering Charges Against Yasin Malik

Adani Green Energy Expands Battery Storage Capacity To 6.63 GWh In Gujarat's Khavda

Top International News

"Was In Very Bad Shape But...": Trump Praises flydubai's 'Hero' Indian Pilot

Extremist, Avoided Women: Colleague On Pilot Who Tried To Crash Plane

Captain Smit Machchhar: The flydubai "Hero" Indian Pilot Who Saved 174 Lives

Tennessee Woman In Hospital After Execution 'Failed': Report

Afghanistan Says Deadly Pakistani Strikes Killed 9 Civilians

Flight Path Animation Shows flydubai Boeing 737 MAX's Horrifying Dive

'Head, Hand Nearly Severed': Flier On Indian flydubai Pilot's Injuries

Pilot, Plumber, Banker, Businessman, Dentist: 5 Heroes Of flydubai Flight

US Sees Chinese Invasion Of Taiwan Unlikely Before 2027 Timeline: Report

'Screams, Blood, Then Plane Dived': Eyewitnesses On flydubai Flight Horror

Top Sports News

Asiad Hockey: India Edge Past Pakistan In Semis After Abhishek's Last-Gasp Winner

India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey Semi-Final LIVE Streaming, Asian Games LIVE

Nitesh Siwach Guarantees India's Best-Ever Finish, Eyes Historic Gold

Naseem Shah, Dasun Shanaka Among Stars Picked At 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 Player Draft

India To Be Confronted With Handshake Question With Pakistan Waiting In Final

Du Plessis, Van Der Dussen, Mulder Headline SA20 Auction Shortlist

"Stinker": SA Great's Blunt Verdict On Rohit's New Celebration In 2nd ODI

Prasidh Krishna Suffers Niggle As India Lose Key Pacer Ahead Of ODI Finale

US Tennis Star Emma Navarro Reveals Health Battle, Ends Season

Why Cooper Kupp's Wife Anna Married Him At 21 While Still In College

Top Education News

Captain Smit Machchhar: How An Aviation Seminar Changed His Career Path

"Work-Life Balance Is A Need": Ankur Warikoo's Career Advice

In A First, Personal Income Tax Part Of Class 9 Syllabus

From AK-47s To Pens: 3 Former Maoists Clear Class 10 With First Division

NEP's Joyful Learning Push: Know What Changes In Your Child's Classroom

UPSC Turns 100: Did You Know It Wasn't Always Called UPSC?