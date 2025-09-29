School Assembly News Headlines (September 30): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for September 30, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - September 30

PM Modi's "Nari Shakti" Mention In Foreword To Giorgia Meloni's Autobiography

PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi BJP's New Headquarters

Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat By Rohit Godara Gang

Rare 'Harvest Moon' To Light Up October Sky: It Will Be Visible In India

Parents In Other Room, Trainee Doctor Jumps From 21st Floor In Greater Noida

Meloni's "Mann Ki Baat": PM Modi Writes Foreword To Italian PM's Memoir

"Witch Hunt Began 4 Years Ago": Wife After Sonam Wangchuk Arrested

YouTube Introduces Premium Lite In India With Cheaper Ad-Free Viewing Option

Top International News - September 30

Two Dead, 22 Injured As Thousands Protest Against Pak Government In PoK

"Bibi Wants Peace": Trump Ahead Of Meeting With Netanyahu

Decorated US Marine, Served In Iraq: All About Thomas Sanford, Michigan Church Shooter

8 Dead, 17 Missing As Typhoon Bualoi Tears Through Vietnam

Eric Adams' Exit Comes Too Late to Radically Reshape New York Mayor's Race

Top Sports News - September 30

"There's Difference Between 2 Sides": Suryakumar To NDTV On Pak Provocations

"Feels Good When PM Bats On Front Foot": Suryakumar Yadav on PM Narendra Modi's Op Sindoor Post

"Cannot Forget Pain India Went Through": Asia Cup Final Hero Tilak Varma's Coach To NDTV On Handshake Row

10-Year-Old Atiqa Mir Produces Stellar Drive For Podium Finish In UAE

England Star, Who Batted With One Hand vs India, Retires Ahead Of Ashes

Top Business News- September 30