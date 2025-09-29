School Assembly News Headlines (September 30): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: YouTube Introduces Premium Lite In India
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for September 30, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - September 30
- PM Modi's "Nari Shakti" Mention In Foreword To Giorgia Meloni's Autobiography
- PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi BJP's New Headquarters
- Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat By Rohit Godara Gang
- Rare 'Harvest Moon' To Light Up October Sky: It Will Be Visible In India
- Parents In Other Room, Trainee Doctor Jumps From 21st Floor In Greater Noida
- Meloni's "Mann Ki Baat": PM Modi Writes Foreword To Italian PM's Memoir
- "Witch Hunt Began 4 Years Ago": Wife After Sonam Wangchuk Arrested
- YouTube Introduces Premium Lite In India With Cheaper Ad-Free Viewing Option
Top International News - September 30
- Two Dead, 22 Injured As Thousands Protest Against Pak Government In PoK
- "Bibi Wants Peace": Trump Ahead Of Meeting With Netanyahu
- Decorated US Marine, Served In Iraq: All About Thomas Sanford, Michigan Church Shooter
- 8 Dead, 17 Missing As Typhoon Bualoi Tears Through Vietnam
- Eric Adams' Exit Comes Too Late to Radically Reshape New York Mayor's Race
Top Sports News - September 30
- "There's Difference Between 2 Sides": Suryakumar To NDTV On Pak Provocations
- "Feels Good When PM Bats On Front Foot": Suryakumar Yadav on PM Narendra Modi's Op Sindoor Post
- "Cannot Forget Pain India Went Through": Asia Cup Final Hero Tilak Varma's Coach To NDTV On Handshake Row
- 10-Year-Old Atiqa Mir Produces Stellar Drive For Podium Finish In UAE
- England Star, Who Batted With One Hand vs India, Retires Ahead Of Ashes
Top Business News- September 30
- Ethereum Climbs Above $4,100 as Whale Accumulation Boosts Market Sentiment
- Tesla Model Y Deliveries Commence In India
- Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan's Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
- Mahindra Thar Clocks 3 Lakh Unit Sales In Five Years
- India's August IIP Grows 4 Per Cent On Mining, Electricity Output Surge
- Indian Stock Valuations Now Normal But Not Yet Cheap, Says Pankaj Murarka
- Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Deliveries Begin