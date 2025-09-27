School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 28): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 28): Today's top stories include, 38 people, including children, killed in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu, Pakistan link emerged in probe against Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, and AFSPA extended in three Assam districts for six more months.

Top National Headlines: September 28

38 Dead, Including Children, In Stampede At Actor-Politician Vijay's Rally

A major tragedy struck Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, where 38 people, including 10 children and 17 women, were killed in a stampede. Officials confirmed that 46 others were injured.

DMK Blames Vijay For ‘Deliberate Mobilisation' After Stampede

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accused TVK chief Vijay of "deliberately mobilising crowds" after 36 deaths, including 8 children and 16 women, were reported in the Karur rally stampede.

Vijay Tossed Water Bottles To Crowd Moments Before Deadly Crush

As the crowd grew restless due to heat and overcrowding, actor and TVK president Vijay was seen tossing water bottles at people to help them cope, moments before the stampede that claimed 38 lives.

Ladakh Police Links Pakistan Angle To Sonam Wangchuk Probe

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, arrested for allegedly instigating a violent protest that left four dead last week, is facing allegations of Pakistan connections. Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal said Wangchuk attended a Dawn event in Pakistan and accused him of attempting to sabotage statehood talks with the Centre.

Top World Headlines: September 28

US Proposes 21-Point Peace Plan: Gaza Exit, Hamas Disarmament

The United States has outlined a 21-point plan to end the Gaza war, including Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, disarmament of Hamas, immediate release of hostages, and amnesty for peaceful Hamas members, according to Times of Israel.

India Slams Pakistan At UNGA Over Terror Claims

India strongly criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's UN speech, calling it “absurd theatrics” and an attempt to glorify terrorism. Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot said terrorism remains “central” to Pakistan's foreign policy.

Elon Musk Named In New Epstein Case Files, He Responds

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been named in newly released Jeffrey Epstein case files, alongside figures such as Bill Gates and Steve Bannon. Musk has issued a response to the mention.

Boeing To Pay $50,000 In Whistleblower Death Lawsuit

Boeing has agreed to pay at least $50,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of John Barnett, a whistleblower who died by suicide in March 2024 while testifying in a safety-related case against the company.

Top Sports Headlines: September 28

Asia Cup Final: Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi To Present Trophy

Asian Cricket Council chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will present the Asia Cup trophy when India faces Pakistan in the final on Sunday, raising curiosity about BCCI's response during the ceremony.

Ashwin Backs Arshdeep Ahead Of India-Pakistan Final

Ravichandran Ashwin praised pacer Arshdeep Singh after his match-winning Super Over against Sri Lanka and urged team management not to drop him for Sunday's Asia Cup final, calling him India's leading T20 bowler.

Carlos Alcaraz Advances To Japan Open Quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Zizou Bergs 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Japan Open quarterfinals and credited his physiotherapist for quick recovery after an ankle injury scare.