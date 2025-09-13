School Assembly News Headlines (September 13): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 13): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines (September 13): Good morning! A new day begins with fresh updates from across India and the world, bringing stories that shape our lives and broaden our perspective. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights. Staying updated with these stories not only enriches knowledge but also creates awareness. Here are today's important headlines for your school assembly.
Top National News - September 13
- PM Modi Visits Manipur For First Time Since 2023 Violence
- Nepal's Interim PM Sushila Karki, An 'India Ally', Has Deep Links With BHU
- Nepal Announces Temporary Relief For Foreign Nationals Stranded Amid Curfew In Kathmandu Valley
- SC Urges Government To Review Sainik School Admission Rules
- Supreme Court Hints At Re-considering Firecracker Ban, Bars Licence Cancellations For Now
- Shots Fired At Actor Disha Patani's UP Residence; Goldy Brar Gang Claims Responsibility
- Punjab AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura Gets 4-Year Sentence For Assault, Molestation Of Dalit Woman
- IMD: Monsoon Likely To Begin Withdrawal From India Within 48 Hours
- Karnataka Caps Movie Ticket Prices At ₹200 Across State Theatres
- Kia Rolls Out Pre-GST Deals, Festive Discounts Up To Rs 2.25 Lakh
Top International News - September 13
- Indian National Among 51 Killed In anti-govt protests
- UN Security Council, Including US, Condemns Israeli Strike In Qatar
- Alleged Assassin Of Charlie Kirk In Custody; 22-Year-Old From Gun-Linked Family
- Brazil's Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Sentenced To 27 Years For Coup Plot
- NATO To Strengthen Eastern Defenses After Russian Drone Breach
- Albania PM Edi Rama Introduces AI-Generated Virtual Minister 'Diella' To Fight Corruption
Top Business News - September 13
- Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) To Monitor Prices Of 54 Essential Goods For Six Months To Ensure GST Cuts Reach Consumers
- Retail Inflation Rises Slightly To 2.1% In August
- Karnataka HC Directs Commercial Tax Dept To Refund Rs 16.1 Crore To Flipkart
Top Sports News - September 13
- England Create History With Unprecedented T20I Achievement
- Team India Responds To 'Boycott Pakistan' Demands Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025
- India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak: "Focus Solely On Cricket Despite Political Noise"
- Father Of Pahalgam Terror Victim Opposes India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash: "Blood And Water Can't Flow Together"