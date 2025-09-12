School Assembly News Headlines (September 12): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 12): Good morning! A new day begins with fresh updates from across India and the world, bringing stories that shape our lives and broaden our perspective. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights. Staying updated with these stories not only enriches knowledge but also creates awareness. Here are today's important headlines for your school assembly.

Top National News – September 12

PM Narendra Modi to launch ‘Gyan Bharatam' portal today to digitise manuscript heritage

Nearly two-thirds of live births in 2023 were first-order births: SRS Statistical Report

Delhi government may reduce legal beer-drinking age to 21

“We have to step in if one wing of govt fails in its duties”: Supreme Cour

India, US “not far apart” on tariff issues, trade deal likely soon: US envoy-designate Sergio Gor

Pahalgam case: Jammu NIA court rejects agency's plea for narco tests

India announces $680m economic package to boost Mauritius infrastructure

Rahul Gandhi defies security norms during foreign travel: CRPF

Gadkari urges auto firms to offer “reasonable discounts” for scrapping old polluting vehicles

IIM Ahmedabad opens first overseas campus in Dubai

Link passports with fast-track immigration plan at issuance: Amit Shah

Top International News – September 12

Indian man beheaded in US motel after argument over washing machine

FBI releases new photos of Charlie Kirk murder suspect, announces $100k reward

Israel PM: “This place belongs to us, there'll be no Palestinian state”

Ex-US NSA: Peter Navarro tried to spark a rift between Trump and PM Modi

Brazil's Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years in coup case, backed earlier by US

Nepal deadlock over interim govt head continues

Three ex-FBI officials sue Director Kash Patel, allege political bias under Trump

Trump awards highest civilian honour to loyalist Charlie Kirk; FBI offers $100k for shooter's info

NASA bars Chinese citizens from working on space projects

Charlie Kirk opposed immigration, including H1-B visas used by Indian professionals

UK PM Keir Starmer sacks envoy to US over Epstein links

US will finalise India trade deal once it halts Russian oil imports: Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick

Top Sports News – September 12