School Assembly News Headlines (September 12): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 12): Good morning! A new day begins with fresh updates from across India and the world, bringing stories that shape our lives and broaden our perspective. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights. Staying updated with these stories not only enriches knowledge but also creates awareness. Here are today's important headlines for your school assembly.
Top National News – September 12
- PM Narendra Modi to launch ‘Gyan Bharatam' portal today to digitise manuscript heritage
- Nearly two-thirds of live births in 2023 were first-order births: SRS Statistical Report
- Delhi government may reduce legal beer-drinking age to 21
- “We have to step in if one wing of govt fails in its duties”: Supreme Cour
- India, US “not far apart” on tariff issues, trade deal likely soon: US envoy-designate Sergio Gor
- Pahalgam case: Jammu NIA court rejects agency's plea for narco tests
- India announces $680m economic package to boost Mauritius infrastructure
- Rahul Gandhi defies security norms during foreign travel: CRPF
- Gadkari urges auto firms to offer “reasonable discounts” for scrapping old polluting vehicles
- IIM Ahmedabad opens first overseas campus in Dubai
- Link passports with fast-track immigration plan at issuance: Amit Shah
Top International News – September 12
- Indian man beheaded in US motel after argument over washing machine
- FBI releases new photos of Charlie Kirk murder suspect, announces $100k reward
- Israel PM: “This place belongs to us, there'll be no Palestinian state”
- Ex-US NSA: Peter Navarro tried to spark a rift between Trump and PM Modi
- Brazil's Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years in coup case, backed earlier by US
- Nepal deadlock over interim govt head continues
- Three ex-FBI officials sue Director Kash Patel, allege political bias under Trump
- Trump awards highest civilian honour to loyalist Charlie Kirk; FBI offers $100k for shooter's info
- NASA bars Chinese citizens from working on space projects
- Charlie Kirk opposed immigration, including H1-B visas used by Indian professionals
- UK PM Keir Starmer sacks envoy to US over Epstein links
- US will finalise India trade deal once it halts Russian oil imports: Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick
Top Sports News – September 12
- ICC names all-women match officials team for Women's ODI World Cup
- Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano to host 2027 Champions League final
- Chelsea face 74 charges over alleged breaches of agent rules
- Davis Cup: India Captain Rohit Rajpal Fields Dhakshineswar Suresh Against Switzerland