School Assembly News Headlines (September 11): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 11): Good morning! A new day begins with fresh updates from across India and the world, bringing stories that shape our lives and broaden our perspective. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights. Business news showcases innovation and growth, while sports reminds us of teamwork and determination. Education, too, plays a key role in creating informed citizens who understand the world around them. Staying updated with these stories not only enriches knowledge but also builds awareness. Here are today's important headlines for your school assembly.

Top National News - September 10

Election Commission may roll out pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) before year-end

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: 'Petroleum lobby' fuelling reports against ethanol blending

Delhi High Court asks Sunjay Kapur's wife to disclose his assets

Sunjay's wife claims Karisma Kapoor's chidren received Rs 1,900 crore

Union Cabinet clears Rs 7,616 crore infra projects in poll-bound Bihar

Border points in 7 Bihar districts sealed amid Nepal unrest, arson, jailbreaks

Gujarat Assembly approves 12-hour shifts, night duty for women in factories

Top International News - September 11

Nepal's Former Chief Justice Picked By Gen Z To Lead Talks With Army

Larry Ellison Tops Elon Musk As World's Richest Man. His Net Worth Is $393 billio n

Over a dozen Russian drones breach Poland; NATO jets scrambled

Protesters block roads, burn barricades in France against Macron

Donald Trump rebukes Netanyahu over strikes on Hamas in Qatar, denies US role

Islamist student wing wins Dhaka University polls

Business News- September 11

Mercedes plans global exports of India-made cars: Gadkari

Boeing strikes tentative deal with defense workers

Top Sports News- September 11