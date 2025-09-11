School Assembly News Headlines (September 11): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 11): Good morning! A new day begins with fresh updates from across India and the world, bringing stories that shape our lives and broaden our perspective. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights. Business news showcases innovation and growth, while sports reminds us of teamwork and determination. Education, too, plays a key role in creating informed citizens who understand the world around them. Staying updated with these stories not only enriches knowledge but also builds awareness. Here are today's important headlines for your school assembly.
Top National News - September 10
- Election Commission may roll out pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) before year-end
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: 'Petroleum lobby' fuelling reports against ethanol blending
- Delhi High Court asks Sunjay Kapur's wife to disclose his assets
- Sunjay's wife claims Karisma Kapoor's chidren received Rs 1,900 crore
- Union Cabinet clears Rs 7,616 crore infra projects in poll-bound Bihar
- Border points in 7 Bihar districts sealed amid Nepal unrest, arson, jailbreaks
- Gujarat Assembly approves 12-hour shifts, night duty for women in factories
Top International News - September 11
- Nepal's Former Chief Justice Picked By Gen Z To Lead Talks With Army
- Larry Ellison Tops Elon Musk As World's Richest Man. His Net Worth Is $393 billion
- Over a dozen Russian drones breach Poland; NATO jets scrambled
- Protesters block roads, burn barricades in France against Macron
- Donald Trump rebukes Netanyahu over strikes on Hamas in Qatar, denies US role
- Islamist student wing wins Dhaka University polls
Business News- September 11
- Mercedes plans global exports of India-made cars: Gadkari
- Boeing strikes tentative deal with defense workers
Top Sports News- September 11
- Wasim Akram recalls coaching 'hungry' Kuldeep Yadav in glowing praise
- Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE in 4.3 overs, seal record win
- Rohit Sharma quashes retirement buzz with new social media post