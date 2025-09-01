School Assembly News Headlines (September 1, 2025): National, World, Sports, And Education Updates

Morning assemblies are not just a gathering for prayer and discipline, but also a time to stay connected with the world around us. Listening to the news every day helps us remain informed, develop awareness of important issues, and gain confidence in sharing knowledge. It strengthens our understanding of society, inspires meaningful discussions, and prepares us to become responsible citizens of the future. With that spirit, here are today's top headlines.

National News

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi extended support to India on the matter.

• PM Modi is also set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, with US tariff pressures on Russian oil likely to be discussed

• LPG price cut: rates of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders have been reduced by over Rs 51

• A red alert has been issued in most districts of Uttarakhand; the Chief Minister has directed officials to remain on high alert

• Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved the High Court challenging the Varanasi court's order related to his remarks on the Sikh community

Business News

• Oil prices steadied after witnessing a monthly decline, as markets balanced supply concerns and geopolitical developments

• GIFT Nifty indicates a positive opening for the markets; key stocks in focus include Brigade Enterprises, Mazagon Dock, and H.G. Infra

• Analysts say online shoppers are delaying purchases ahead of upcoming GST changes, but festive demand is expected to boost sales

• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is likely to deliver two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force next month, according to the Defence Secretary

• Jio added the highest number of wireless subscribers in July, while Vodafone Idea continued to lose market share, TRAI data shows

International News

• Former US President Donald Trump dismissed rumors about his health, saying he has "never felt better" amid a viral trend declaring him 'dead'

• A brief but warm interaction between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit highlighted their strong ties

• Prime Minister Modi expressed hope for fair and peaceful elections in Myanmar during talks with the country's junta chief

• Chinese President Xi Jinping remarked that it is the "right choice" for India and China to strengthen friendship, after his meeting with PM Modi

• Hamas has confirmed the death of its leader Mohammed Sinwar, months after Israel had earlier claimed responsibility for killing him

Education News

• The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 result will be announced soon; candidates are advised to check official updates

• Registration for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 begins tomorrow; six percent of candidates will qualify for Assistant Professor positions

• The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has confirmed that the 71st CCE Prelims will be held on September 13, dismissing rumors of postponement

• In West Bengal, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) counselling process for 2025 is ongoing; round one registration closes tomorrow

Sports News

• Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced off against legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar in a cricket match, creating buzz among fans

• Indian cricketers Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah have cleared their fitness tests ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup, reports suggest

• In football, Seattle Sounders defeated Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 3-0 in the Leagues Cup 2025 final

• Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a bronze medal at the World Championships, marking another proud moment for the nation

