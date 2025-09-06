School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 06): Top National, World, Business Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 06): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
Good morning, students! Start your day with the latest news from India and around the world. From national developments and economic reforms to global diplomacy, business updates, and sports highlights, here are today's top stories.
Top National News (Sept 06)
- PM Modi To Skip UN Session In US; Trump Scheduled to Address Gathering
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited To Deliver First Two ‘Improved' Tejas Mark-1A Jets to IAF in October
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Companies to Pass on Benefits of Lower GST Rates to Consumers
- Government To Offer Relief To Exporters Impacted by US Tariffs
- Meitei And Kuki Groups Reject Centre's Manipur ‘Deals'
- CDS Highlights China Border Dispute and Pakistan Proxy War as Key Challenges
- Delhi Airport Introduces Luxury Bus Services to Noida and Greater Noida at Flat ₹199 One-Way
- PM Modi to Skip BRICS Meet Hosted by Brazil's Lula Over Trump Tariffs
- MEA Rejects Peter Navarro's Comments on India-Russia Ties
- Shilpa Shetty and Husband Face Look-Out Circulars in Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case
- Taliban Minister's India Visit Faces Travel Waiver Issues
- Sasikala Paid Rs 450 Crore In Cash to Acquire Sugar Mill During Demonetisation: CBI
International News (Sept 06)
- US Restructures Defence Department into ‘War Department'
- Key H-1B Visa Reforms Announced, Including for Cap-Exempt Segment
- Putin States Foreign Troops in Ukraine Would Be Legitimate Targets
- India Defends H-1B Visa Program, Highlights Importance of Mobility Partnership with US
- Business Updates
- Tesla Poised to Spend a Trillion Dollars, Says Elon Musk
- Tata Motors Cuts Car Prices by Up to Rs 1.5 Lakh
Sports Headlines (Sept 06)
- India Beat Thailand In Women's Asia Cup
- IOC Forms Working Group to Safeguard Women's Sports
Health News
Study Finds Using Mobile On Toilet Raises Haemorrhoid Risk by 46%
Education Updates (Sept 06)
- IIT Madras Invites Applications for Executive MBA Programme
- Railway Jobs: Applications Open for 10th, 12th Pass Candidates; Selection Without Exam
- UPPSC Recruitment Begins for 1,253 Assistant Professor Posts; Salary Above Rs 1.5 Lakh