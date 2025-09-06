School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 06): Top National, World, Business Updates

Good morning, students! Start your day with the latest news from India and around the world. From national developments and economic reforms to global diplomacy, business updates, and sports highlights, here are today's top stories.

Top National News (Sept 06)

PM Modi To Skip UN Session In US; Trump Scheduled to Address Gathering

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited To Deliver First Two ‘Improved' Tejas Mark-1A Jets to IAF in October

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Urges Companies to Pass on Benefits of Lower GST Rates to Consumers

Government To Offer Relief To Exporters Impacted by US Tariffs

Meitei And Kuki Groups Reject Centre's Manipur ‘Deals'

CDS Highlights China Border Dispute and Pakistan Proxy War as Key Challenges

Delhi Airport Introduces Luxury Bus Services to Noida and Greater Noida at Flat ₹199 One-Way

PM Modi to Skip BRICS Meet Hosted by Brazil's Lula Over Trump Tariffs

MEA Rejects Peter Navarro's Comments on India-Russia Ties

Shilpa Shetty and Husband Face Look-Out Circulars in Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

Taliban Minister's India Visit Faces Travel Waiver Issues

Sasikala Paid Rs 450 Crore In Cash to Acquire Sugar Mill During Demonetisation: CBI

International News (Sept 06)

US Restructures Defence Department into ‘War Department'

Key H-1B Visa Reforms Announced, Including for Cap-Exempt Segment

Putin States Foreign Troops in Ukraine Would Be Legitimate Targets

India Defends H-1B Visa Program, Highlights Importance of Mobility Partnership with US

Business Updates

Tesla Poised to Spend a Trillion Dollars, Says Elon Musk

Tata Motors Cuts Car Prices by Up to Rs 1.5 Lakh

Sports Headlines (Sept 06)

India Beat Thailand In Women's Asia Cup

IOC Forms Working Group to Safeguard Women's Sports

Health News



Study Finds Using Mobile On Toilet Raises Haemorrhoid Risk by 46%

Education Updates (Sept 06)