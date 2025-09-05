School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 05): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 05): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines (September 05): Good morning, students! Let's begin the day by staying informed about the latest events from India and across the world. From economic reforms and national developments to global diplomacy, business updates, and sports action, here are today's top headlines.
Top National News (September 05):
- Centre to monitor if GST rationalisation leads to reduced prices
- PM Modi hails GST reform as “Independent India's biggest change”
- Kuki groups agree to extend suspension of operations, Manipur highway reopened
- Rural India's fertility rate falls to replacement level
- Document rush in West Bengal triggered by NRC-SIR concerns
- Air travel outside economy class set to become costlier
- ‘Blood Moon' expected on Sunday; rain may disrupt visibility
- Car prices drop: Savings range from Rs 36,000 to Rs 10 lakh
Top International News (September 05):
- Trump ties India tariffs to ending Ukraine war in Supreme Court plea
- Court overturns Trump-era cuts to Harvard funding worth billions
- Five Indian CEOs invited to Trump's tech dinner at White House
Top Business News (September 05):
- India Inc's H2 profits expected to rise on stronger sales, lower costs
- Health insurance premiums unlikely to drop by full 18% under GST changes
- Medicine costs may reduce after GST cut on essential drugs
Top Sports News (September 05):
- India hold Afghanistan in CAFA Nations Cup 2025, enter 3rd place playoff
- India defeat Malaysia 4-1 in Super Four, move closer to Hockey Asia Cup final
- Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 in World Cup 2026 qualifiers; Messi scores twice in potential farewell match
- Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to enter US Open 2025 women's singles final