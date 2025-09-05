School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 05): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 05): Good morning, students! Let's begin the day by staying informed about the latest events from India and across the world. From economic reforms and national developments to global diplomacy, business updates, and sports action, here are today's top headlines.

Top National News (September 05):

Centre to monitor if GST rationalisation leads to reduced prices

PM Modi hails GST reform as “Independent India's biggest change”

Kuki groups agree to extend suspension of operations, Manipur highway reopened

Rural India's fertility rate falls to replacement level

Document rush in West Bengal triggered by NRC-SIR concerns

Air travel outside economy class set to become costlier

‘Blood Moon' expected on Sunday; rain may disrupt visibility

Car prices drop: Savings range from Rs 36,000 to Rs 10 lakh

Top International News (September 05):

Trump ties India tariffs to ending Ukraine war in Supreme Court plea

Court overturns Trump-era cuts to Harvard funding worth billions

Five Indian CEOs invited to Trump's tech dinner at White House

Top Business News (September 05):

India Inc's H2 profits expected to rise on stronger sales, lower costs

Health insurance premiums unlikely to drop by full 18% under GST changes

Medicine costs may reduce after GST cut on essential drugs

Top Sports News (September 05):