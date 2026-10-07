School Assembly News Headlines (October 8): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 8): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News

From Delhi's Potholes To Fiji: How A 16-Year-Old Built An AI Platform To Get Roads Fixed

Chaos On Chennai Bus As Passenger, Allegedly Drunk, Hits Man, Pulls Woman's Hair

In Rahul Gandhi-Led Protest On SIR, Akhilesh Yadav's Absence Signals A Rift

9.3 Crore Passengers A Year: This Is India's Busiest Railway Station

Opinion | Are Iran's 'Proxies' Rising Again? Inside Hamas, Hezbollah's Strange Resurgence

Seemapuri Building Collapse LIVE Updates: Many Trapped As House Crumbles In Seemapuri

Biker Allegedly Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Lucknow, CCTV Shows Him Firing Rifle

Mover Ordered To Pay Delhi Man Rs 50,000 For Damaged TV, Shoe Rack

Contract Killing Suspected In Shooting Of LGBTQ Activist Mad Sandhu, 2 Detained: Police

Who Is In-Charge? Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot Banter At Congress Meet Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

Many Trapped As 5-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi Month After Hostel Tragedy

Top International News

12 F-15E Jets, 45 MQ-9 Drones: US Lost 81 Military Aircraft In Iran War

'Don't Sleep': Dentist On How He Saved flydubai 'Hero' Pilot After Attack

India Sends 3-Part Peace Plan To End Russia-Ukraine War. What's In It

'I Am Not A Number': What Remains In Gaza When Everything Familiar Is Gone

Ukraine Drone Attack Sets Fire Atop Liberian Oil Tanker With All Indian Crew

Indian Filmmaker Detained By ICE Agents At US Airport "Without Warrant"

How An Angry Facebook Post Led To Saudi Death Penalty For Sri Lankan Man

Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2026 Awarded To Henri B Kagan, Kenso Soai

Indian Filmmaker Arfat Sheikh Detained By ICE Agents At US Airport "Without Warrant"

US Troops Face Curfew, Alcohol Ban In Japan's Okinawa Amid Murder Probe

Top Education News

BPSC 72nd Prelims 2026: October 25 Exam Postponed Again, New Date Awaited

CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet PDF

Upskilling, Online Presence Crucial To Stand Out In Job Market, Techie Says

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Bombay Leads Top 100 Picks, Delhi, Madras Follow

TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2026 Released, Apply Online For 6,574 Posts

Top Sports News

"Naman Dhir Has Finished Him": WC Winner Says This Star's Chances Are Over

Amid Reports Of Rift, Smriti Pens Heartfelt Tribute For Harmanpreet

Delhi Capitals Head Coach Sourav Ganguly Clarifies Rishabh Pant's Role

Bhuvneshwar In, But Shami Overlooked By BCCI Again - Ashwin Gives Mega Take

ILT20 Season 5 Desert Vipers To Begin Title Defence From November 21

India Women Footballers Face Stern Russia Test In Kolkata