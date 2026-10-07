School Assembly News Headlines (October 8): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 8)
School Assembly News Headlines (October 8): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National News
- From Delhi's Potholes To Fiji: How A 16-Year-Old Built An AI Platform To Get Roads Fixed
- Chaos On Chennai Bus As Passenger, Allegedly Drunk, Hits Man, Pulls Woman's Hair
- In Rahul Gandhi-Led Protest On SIR, Akhilesh Yadav's Absence Signals A Rift
- 9.3 Crore Passengers A Year: This Is India's Busiest Railway Station
- Opinion | Are Iran's 'Proxies' Rising Again? Inside Hamas, Hezbollah's Strange Resurgence
- Seemapuri Building Collapse LIVE Updates: Many Trapped As House Crumbles In Seemapuri
- Biker Allegedly Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Lucknow, CCTV Shows Him Firing Rifle
- Mover Ordered To Pay Delhi Man Rs 50,000 For Damaged TV, Shoe Rack
- Contract Killing Suspected In Shooting Of LGBTQ Activist Mad Sandhu, 2 Detained: Police
- Who Is In-Charge? Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot Banter At Congress Meet Ahead Of Panchayat Polls
- Many Trapped As 5-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi Month After Hostel Tragedy
Top International News
- 12 F-15E Jets, 45 MQ-9 Drones: US Lost 81 Military Aircraft In Iran War
- 'Don't Sleep': Dentist On How He Saved flydubai 'Hero' Pilot After Attack
- India Sends 3-Part Peace Plan To End Russia-Ukraine War. What's In It
- 'I Am Not A Number': What Remains In Gaza When Everything Familiar Is Gone
- Ukraine Drone Attack Sets Fire Atop Liberian Oil Tanker With All Indian Crew
- Indian Filmmaker Detained By ICE Agents At US Airport "Without Warrant"
- How An Angry Facebook Post Led To Saudi Death Penalty For Sri Lankan Man
- Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2026 Awarded To Henri B Kagan, Kenso Soai
- Indian Filmmaker Arfat Sheikh Detained By ICE Agents At US Airport "Without Warrant"
- US Troops Face Curfew, Alcohol Ban In Japan's Okinawa Amid Murder Probe
Top Education News
- BPSC 72nd Prelims 2026: October 25 Exam Postponed Again, New Date Awaited
- CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet PDF
- Upskilling, Online Presence Crucial To Stand Out In Job Market, Techie Says
- JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Bombay Leads Top 100 Picks, Delhi, Madras Follow
- TNPSC Group 4 Notification 2026 Released, Apply Online For 6,574 Posts
Top Sports News
- "Naman Dhir Has Finished Him": WC Winner Says This Star's Chances Are Over
- Amid Reports Of Rift, Smriti Pens Heartfelt Tribute For Harmanpreet
- Delhi Capitals Head Coach Sourav Ganguly Clarifies Rishabh Pant's Role
- Bhuvneshwar In, But Shami Overlooked By BCCI Again - Ashwin Gives Mega Take
- ILT20 Season 5 Desert Vipers To Begin Title Defence From November 21
- India Women Footballers Face Stern Russia Test In Kolkata
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