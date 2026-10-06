School Assembly News Headlines (October 7): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 7): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News

White 'Traffic Jam' At 14,500 ft, Cars Queue Up In Snow-Covered Adi Kailash

Maharashtra's 10% Water Cut From October 16, Industries Told To Reuse Water

Maharashtra Teacher Kills Daughter, 17, With Bat After Argument Over TV

Gujarat Ex-Chief Minister's "Hang Them Publicly" Shocker Amid Poll Body Row

11 Indians Injured After Panama-Flagged Vessel Attacked In Hormuz: Centre

What About SIR In Tamil Nadu: DMK's Jibe At Rahul Gandhi Amid Delhi Protest

Found With Pistol, Heroin And Opium, 2 With Pak Gang Links Arrested In J&K

Woman Poses As Officer, Dupes AAP Leader Into Marriage, Runs Away With Jewellery

Hyderabad Bouncer Agencies Allege Religious Discrimination At Dandiya Events

Accused In Guwahati Homestay Death Shot In Leg After Escape Attempt

Top International News

flydubai Hero Pilot's Skull Fractured In Attack, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Israel Was Ready To Shoot Down flydubai Jet. Then This Happened

"Unacceptable": India On Sailor Injured In Russia Attack On Ship In Black Sea

The New Global Power Map: 7 Political Movements Gaining Ground

Death By Firing Squad: Trump Orders Execution Of Doctor Who Killed 13 People

Saudi-Backed Yemeni Forces Expel Houthis From Several Areas Around Key Strait

Explained: How Is The Nobel Peace Prize Decided?

"In Revenge For Gaza": What flydubai Omani Co-Pilot Told Investigators

All About Suspected Bomb Plot Against UK Airbase Used by US In Iran War

Trump's Ex-Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Joins Fox News

Top Business News

'Demand Continues To Gallop': Amit Varma Says Infrastructure Gap Remains Healthcare's Biggest Expansion Challenge

JPMorgan Bets On Marico As Q2 Momentum Spurs Upgrade Hopes

Marico Acquires Additional 24% Stake In Satiya Nutraceuticals For Rs 1,012 Crore

'10 Lakh Livelihoods At Risk': IBAI Opposes IRDAI's Proposed Distribution Reforms; Seeks PM Modi's Intervention

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Facelift Launch: Price, Colours, Features And Other Details

Adani Power, Druk Green To Develop 770 MW Hydropower Project in Bhutan

Tata Sons Listing Row: SDTT Trustees Call Out Venu, Vijay For 'Undermining' Board Resolutions

Goldman Sachs Lifts Kotak Mahindra Bank Target Price; Citi Backs Strong Q2 Loan Growth

NBFC Stocks: Rate-Hike Pain May Already Be Priced In; Jefferies Picks 4 Winners For The Next Move

OpenAI In $30 Billion Round Talks With UAE Funds, BlackRock

Top Education News

Rajasthan Announces Two Exam Policy For Class 10, Students Say Key Step

IIM Bangalore Asks Students To Build AI Chatbots For Midterm Exam

UPTET 2026: Candidates Protest Overnight, Demand Revised Results

Maharashtra Tribal Students Protest: Minister Says All Key Demands Accepted

Bihar's Shubham Kumar Enters International Book Of Records For Candy Crush