School Assembly News Headlines (October 7): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (October 7)
School Assembly News Headlines (October 7): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National News
- White 'Traffic Jam' At 14,500 ft, Cars Queue Up In Snow-Covered Adi Kailash
- Maharashtra's 10% Water Cut From October 16, Industries Told To Reuse Water
- Maharashtra Teacher Kills Daughter, 17, With Bat After Argument Over TV
- Gujarat Ex-Chief Minister's "Hang Them Publicly" Shocker Amid Poll Body Row
- 11 Indians Injured After Panama-Flagged Vessel Attacked In Hormuz: Centre
- What About SIR In Tamil Nadu: DMK's Jibe At Rahul Gandhi Amid Delhi Protest
- Found With Pistol, Heroin And Opium, 2 With Pak Gang Links Arrested In J&K
- Woman Poses As Officer, Dupes AAP Leader Into Marriage, Runs Away With Jewellery
- Hyderabad Bouncer Agencies Allege Religious Discrimination At Dandiya Events
- Accused In Guwahati Homestay Death Shot In Leg After Escape Attempt
Top International News
- flydubai Hero Pilot's Skull Fractured In Attack, Undergoes Emergency Surgery
- Israel Was Ready To Shoot Down flydubai Jet. Then This Happened
- "Unacceptable": India On Sailor Injured In Russia Attack On Ship In Black Sea
- The New Global Power Map: 7 Political Movements Gaining Ground
- Death By Firing Squad: Trump Orders Execution Of Doctor Who Killed 13 People
- Saudi-Backed Yemeni Forces Expel Houthis From Several Areas Around Key Strait
- Explained: How Is The Nobel Peace Prize Decided?
- "In Revenge For Gaza": What flydubai Omani Co-Pilot Told Investigators
- All About Suspected Bomb Plot Against UK Airbase Used by US In Iran War
- Trump's Ex-Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Joins Fox News
Top Business News
- 'Demand Continues To Gallop': Amit Varma Says Infrastructure Gap Remains Healthcare's Biggest Expansion Challenge
- JPMorgan Bets On Marico As Q2 Momentum Spurs Upgrade Hopes
- Marico Acquires Additional 24% Stake In Satiya Nutraceuticals For Rs 1,012 Crore
- '10 Lakh Livelihoods At Risk': IBAI Opposes IRDAI's Proposed Distribution Reforms; Seeks PM Modi's Intervention
- Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Facelift Launch: Price, Colours, Features And Other Details
- Adani Power, Druk Green To Develop 770 MW Hydropower Project in Bhutan
- Tata Sons Listing Row: SDTT Trustees Call Out Venu, Vijay For 'Undermining' Board Resolutions
- Goldman Sachs Lifts Kotak Mahindra Bank Target Price; Citi Backs Strong Q2 Loan Growth
- NBFC Stocks: Rate-Hike Pain May Already Be Priced In; Jefferies Picks 4 Winners For The Next Move
- OpenAI In $30 Billion Round Talks With UAE Funds, BlackRock
Top Education News
- Rajasthan Announces Two Exam Policy For Class 10, Students Say Key Step
- IIM Bangalore Asks Students To Build AI Chatbots For Midterm Exam
- UPTET 2026: Candidates Protest Overnight, Demand Revised Results
- Maharashtra Tribal Students Protest: Minister Says All Key Demands Accepted
- Bihar's Shubham Kumar Enters International Book Of Records For Candy Crush
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