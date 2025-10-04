School Assembly News Headlines (October 4): Top National, International, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (October 4): Today's top stories include Indian military chiefs' warning to Pakistan on cross-border terrorism, India's decade-long fall in violent crime cases, Tamil Nadu's ban on a cough syrup after child deaths, and Trump's Sunday deadline for Hamas.

Top National Headlines

Army, Air Force Chiefs Warn Pakistan: 'End State-Sponsored Terrorism Or Face Consequences'

India's military leadership issued a sharp warning to Pakistan on Friday, including a veiled threat to erase its presence, over Islamabad's continued support of cross-border terrorism. "Stop supporting terrorism or lose your geographical presence," they declared, invoking the memory of Operation Sindoor.

India's Violent Crime Cases Drop 29% In 10 Years, Riots Down 40%: NCRB Data

India has witnessed a significant fall in violent crime over the past decade. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows sharp declines in rape, dowry deaths, riots, and murders since 2014, marking a major shift in the country's law and order landscape.



Tamil Nadu Prohibits 'Coldrif' Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP, Rajasthan

The Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of 'Coldrif' cough syrup and ordered its recall after suspicions linked it to the deaths of 11 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Top International News

"All Hell Will Break Out": Trump's Sunday Deadline To Hamas Over Gaza Plan

US President Donald Trump on Friday gave Hamas until Sunday, 6 pm Washington DC time, to accept his Gaza peace proposal or face what he described as "all hell."

Pakistan Denies Endorsing US Gaza Plan After Trump's Praise



After Trump lauded Pakistan's leadership for supporting the Gaza peace initiative, Islamabad clarified that it had backed a different version of the proposal, not Washington's full 20-point plan to end the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Canada Theatre Cancels Indian Film Screenings After Arson, Shooting Incidents

A cinema in Oakville, Ontario, has suspended screenings of Indian films after two violent attacks in a week - an arson attempt and a shooting. Film.ca Cinemas said the attacks appeared linked to its South Asian film showings, leading to the withdrawal of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and They Call Him OG.

Japan's Jobless Rate Climbs To Highest In Over A Year

Japan's unemployment rate rose to 2.6% in August, up from 2.3% in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said Friday. Economists had forecast a smaller increase to 2.4%.

TCS, Other Indian Tech Firms Face Investor Scrutiny Over Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will be the first Indian IT firm to address investors after Trump's decision to raise the H-1B visa fee to $100,000. The move sent TCS shares tumbling and raised concerns about profits. While firms have reduced reliance on H-1B visas, the new cost could still impact margins.

Top Sports News

Tilak Varma's 94 In Vain As Australia A Levels Series Against India A



Tilak Varma strengthened his case for India's ODI team with a fluent 94 in the second List A game, but Australia A clinched a nine-wicket win in the rain-hit match on Friday. Varma, fresh off his Asia Cup heroics, stood out in India A's total of 246.

Spain's Lamine Yamal To Miss World Cup Qualifiers With Groin Injury

Barcelona confirmed Friday that 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal will miss Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria due to a recurring groin injury. He is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks after the issue resurfaced during Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League loss to PSG.