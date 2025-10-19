School Assembly News Headlines (October 19): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 19, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - October 19

Telangana Raids 95 Sweet Shops, Seizes Over 100 Kg Of Adulterated Food Before Diwali

Congress's Harish Rawat Escapes Unhurt After Highway Crash In UP's Meerut

Ayodhya Eyes Guinness Record, To Light 26 Lakh Diyas On Deepotsav Today

Returning For Diwali, Hundreds Stranded In Italy As Air India Cancels Flight

"No Friendly Fight, Enemy Is Enemy": Hemant Soren's Party To Go Solo In Bihar

NDTV World Summit 2025: Nick Booker Explains How Ancient India Made AI Possible

Newsbreak Confirmed: Dubai's State-Owned Bank Emirates NBD To Buy RBL Stake For Rs 26,583 Crore

Top International News - October 19

Nepal's Gen Z To Form Political Party, Sets 'Bottom Line' Before 2026 Polls

Hamas To Attack Gaza Civilians? US Says It Has "Credible Reports"

"25,000 Americans Would've Died": Trump As US Strikes 'Drug-Carrying Submarine'

Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Ceasefire After Days Of Deadly Clashes

Bihar Poll Candidate Leaves To File Nomination, Then Drops Out At Father's Order

Top Sports News - October 19

"GOAT Is Coming Back": Influencer Celebrates Virat Kohli's ODI Return

Ayodhya Eyes Guinness Record, To Light 26 Lakh Diyas On Deepotsav Today

"Jasprit Bumrah Superb But Jimmy Anderson Is My Pick": Rishi Sunak To NDTV

Shubman Gill Clears Dynamic With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli After Captaincy Change

Top Business News- October 19

Sold Out In India, Panic In London: How The Silver Market Broke

Q2 Result Highlights: RBL Bank Net Profit Slipped 20% While IndusInd Swung To Loss

Delhi Government Liquor Outlets Asked To Issue Online Delivery Challans To Wholesalers

Top Fascinating News - October 19