School Assembly News Headlines (October 19): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: Sold Out In India, Panic In London
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 19, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - October 19
- Telangana Raids 95 Sweet Shops, Seizes Over 100 Kg Of Adulterated Food Before Diwali
- Congress's Harish Rawat Escapes Unhurt After Highway Crash In UP's Meerut
- Ayodhya Eyes Guinness Record, To Light 26 Lakh Diyas On Deepotsav Today
- Returning For Diwali, Hundreds Stranded In Italy As Air India Cancels Flight
- "No Friendly Fight, Enemy Is Enemy": Hemant Soren's Party To Go Solo In Bihar
- NDTV World Summit 2025: Nick Booker Explains How Ancient India Made AI Possible
- Newsbreak Confirmed: Dubai's State-Owned Bank Emirates NBD To Buy RBL Stake For Rs 26,583 Crore
Top International News - October 19
- Nepal's Gen Z To Form Political Party, Sets 'Bottom Line' Before 2026 Polls
- Hamas To Attack Gaza Civilians? US Says It Has "Credible Reports"
- "25,000 Americans Would've Died": Trump As US Strikes 'Drug-Carrying Submarine'
- Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Ceasefire After Days Of Deadly Clashes
- Bihar Poll Candidate Leaves To File Nomination, Then Drops Out At Father's Order
Top Sports News - October 19
- "GOAT Is Coming Back": Influencer Celebrates Virat Kohli's ODI Return
- "Jasprit Bumrah Superb But Jimmy Anderson Is My Pick": Rishi Sunak To NDTV
- Shubman Gill Clears Dynamic With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli After Captaincy Change
Top Business News- October 19
- Sold Out In India, Panic In London: How The Silver Market Broke
- Q2 Result Highlights: RBL Bank Net Profit Slipped 20% While IndusInd Swung To Loss
- Delhi Government Liquor Outlets Asked To Issue Online Delivery Challans To Wholesalers
Top Fascinating News - October 19
- Ryugu Samples Reveal Ancient Water Flow on Asteroid for a Billion Years
- Scientists Create Most Detailed Radio Map of Early Universe Using MWA