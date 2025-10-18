School Assembly News Headlines (October 18): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: UK's Prince Andrew Gives Up Royal Title
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 18, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - October 18
- India To Spend Rs 65,400 Crore On Fighter Jet Engines In Next Decade
- "303 Surrendered In 75 Hours": PM's Maoist-Free Guarantee At NDTV World Summit
- "From Fragile 5 To Top 5": PM On 'Unstoppable Bharat' At NDTV World Summit
- "Indian PM Likely To Be Leader Of Free World In 40-50 Years": Tony Abbott
- Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi's Extradition To India
- Cobra Slithers Into House, Meets Its Would-Be Assassin: Rocky The Pet Dog
- "India Is Global Powerhouse Of Digital Financial Transactions": PM Modi
- We have given benefits to taxpayers. We have made tax zero on income till Rs 12 lakh. With the Income tax and GST moves, the country will save Rs 2.5 lakh crore: PM Modi
- India is among top 5 countries which has their own 4G stack: PM Modi
Top International News - October 18
- Trump Again Claims India Will Soon Stop Buying Russian Oil
- Pak Airstrikes Hit Afghanistan, Truce "Broken": Senior Taliban Official
- Hope War Will End Without Ukraine Needing Tomahawks: Trump During Meet With Zelensky
- Russia Gives Secret JFK Files To US, And A Map For 'Trump-Putin Tunnel'
- Canada's Alert Base To See 136 Days Of No Sunlight
- 'He Looks Beautiful': Zelensky's 'Very Stylish' Jacket Gets Nod From Trump
- UK's Prince Andrew Gives Up Royal Title Over Alleged Links To Jeffrey Epstein
Top Sports News - October 18
- "If Mohammed Shami Was Fit, He'd Be In The Team": BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar At NDTV World Summit 2025'
- Virat Kohli On Verge On Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar To Claim World Record
- India Come From Behind To Seal Maiden AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualification
- Shubman Gill Takes Batting Tips From Virat Kohli, Has Long Chat With Rohit Sharma Ahead Of 1st Australia ODI
- Formula 1 Title Fight Heating Up In Texas As McLarens Duel Max Verstappen
- Shooting Star Zoravar Singh Sandhu Wins Historic Bronze At 48, Proves Age Is Just A Number
Top Fascinating News - October 18
- Vast Space to Launch Haven-1, the World's First Private Space Station in 2026
- Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Soars to 424PPM, Marking Biggest Yearly Jump Ever
- Black Hole Tears Star Apart, Sends Out Powerful Flares Six Months Later
- Former Assassin's Creed Boss Says He Was Asked to 'Step Aside' by Ubisoft
Top Business News- October 18
- MCX Silver Recovers To End With Gains After Plunging 10 Per Cent From Day's High
- Silver Falls More Than 5 Per Cent As Precious Metals Retreat After Rally