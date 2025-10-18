School Assembly News Headlines (October 18): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 18, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - October 18

India To Spend Rs 65,400 Crore On Fighter Jet Engines In Next Decade

"303 Surrendered In 75 Hours": PM's Maoist-Free Guarantee At NDTV World Summit

"From Fragile 5 To Top 5": PM On 'Unstoppable Bharat' At NDTV World Summit

"Indian PM Likely To Be Leader Of Free World In 40-50 Years": Tony Abbott

Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi's Extradition To India

Cobra Slithers Into House, Meets Its Would-Be Assassin: Rocky The Pet Dog

"India Is Global Powerhouse Of Digital Financial Transactions": PM Modi

We have given benefits to taxpayers. We have made tax zero on income till Rs 12 lakh. With the Income tax and GST moves, the country will save Rs 2.5 lakh crore: PM Modi

India is among top 5 countries which has their own 4G stack: PM Modi

Top International News - October 18

Trump Again Claims India Will Soon Stop Buying Russian Oil

Pak Airstrikes Hit Afghanistan, Truce "Broken": Senior Taliban Official

Hope War Will End Without Ukraine Needing Tomahawks: Trump During Meet With Zelensky

Russia Gives Secret JFK Files To US, And A Map For 'Trump-Putin Tunnel'

Canada's Alert Base To See 136 Days Of No Sunlight

'He Looks Beautiful': Zelensky's 'Very Stylish' Jacket Gets Nod From Trump

UK's Prince Andrew Gives Up Royal Title Over Alleged Links To Jeffrey Epstein

Top Sports News - October 18

"If Mohammed Shami Was Fit, He'd Be In The Team": BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar At NDTV World Summit 2025'

Virat Kohli On Verge On Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar To Claim World Record

India Come From Behind To Seal Maiden AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualification

Shubman Gill Takes Batting Tips From Virat Kohli, Has Long Chat With Rohit Sharma Ahead Of 1st Australia ODI

Formula 1 Title Fight Heating Up In Texas As McLarens Duel Max Verstappen

Shooting Star Zoravar Singh Sandhu Wins Historic Bronze At 48, Proves Age Is Just A Number

Top Fascinating News - October 18

Vast Space to Launch Haven-1, the World's First Private Space Station in 2026

Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Soars to 424PPM, Marking Biggest Yearly Jump Ever

Black Hole Tears Star Apart, Sends Out Powerful Flares Six Months Later

Former Assassin's Creed Boss Says He Was Asked to 'Step Aside' by Ubisoft

Top Business News- October 18