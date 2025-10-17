School Assembly News Headlines (October 17): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 17, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - October 17

No Phone Call Between PM, Trump: India On US President's Oil Claim

"Priority To Safeguard National Interest": India On Trump's Russia Oil Claim

"Russian Oil Important For Indian Economy": Moscow On Trump's Claims

"Our Careers Are In Limbo": NEET PG Aspirants Over Delay In Counselling Again

Diwali Cheer For Delhi University Colleges: Delhi Government Disburses Rs 108 Crore Grant

Rs 5 Crore Cash, Mercedes, Audi: Stunning Seizure From IPS Officer's House

J&K Revives 150-Year-Old Tradition Of Shifting Capital Between Srinagar, Jammu

Congress Releases First List For Bihar, State Chief To Contest From Kutumba

India Calls For UN Peacekeeping Reforms Amid Shifting War Tactics

Amit Shah Proposes Special Prisons, Passport Cancellation For Fugitives

Adani Green Energy Gallery Crosses 1 Million Visitors In London

10 Students Injured As Van Falls Off Maharashtra Bridge Because Of Potholes

Top International News - October 17

'Thrilled, Looking Forward To Meeting PM Modi At NDTV World Summit': Rishi Sunak

"Great Progress": After Call, Trump Says He Will Meet Putin In Budapest

US Passport Is Out of the Global Top 10 And China Might Be The Reason Why

Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Indicted In Classified Documents Case

US Carries Out New Strike Against Suspected Drug Vessel In Caribbean

Canada, US Airports Hacked With Pro-Hamas, Anti-Trump Messages

Tanks Race On Afghan Streets. Taliban Says It Captured Them From Pakistan Forces

Top Sports News - October 17

"If I Were A Selector, Would Never Drop Yashasvi Jaiswal": Madan Lal Backs Left-Hander To Be All-Format Player

Bangladesh Players' Vehicles Attacked After ODI Series Clean Sweep By Afghanistan

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Send Big Message With Tough Practice Session Ahead Of 1st Australia ODI

Slower Balls A Weakness For Suryakumar Yadav? AB De Villiers' Ultimate Verdict

Rohit Sharma's First Intense Chat With Gautam Gambhir After ODI Captaincy Axing Is Viral

Top Fascinating News - October 17

Dark Matter Might Leave A Faint Colour Mark In Light, Say Scientists

Satellites Capture Record-Breaking 20-Metre Waves Crossing Entire Oceans

Scientists Discover Parasitic Worms That Hunt Using Static Electricity

SpaceX Launches 21 Satellites With Second Falcon 9 Launch Of The Year

Top Business News- October 17

Zepto Raises $450 Million At $7 Billion Valuation