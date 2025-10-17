Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (October 17): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines October 17: Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
School Assembly News Headlines (October 17): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
School Assembly News Headlines: Zepto Raises $450 Million At $7 Billion Valuation

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 17, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - October 17

  • No Phone Call Between PM, Trump: India On US President's Oil Claim
  • "Priority To Safeguard National Interest": India On Trump's Russia Oil Claim
  • "Russian Oil Important For Indian Economy": Moscow On Trump's Claims
  • "Our Careers Are In Limbo": NEET PG Aspirants Over Delay In Counselling Again
  • Diwali Cheer For Delhi University Colleges: Delhi Government Disburses Rs 108 Crore Grant
  • Rs 5 Crore Cash, Mercedes, Audi: Stunning Seizure From IPS Officer's House
  • J&K Revives 150-Year-Old Tradition Of Shifting Capital Between Srinagar, Jammu
  • Congress Releases First List For Bihar, State Chief To Contest From Kutumba
  • India Calls For UN Peacekeeping Reforms Amid Shifting War Tactics
  • Amit Shah Proposes Special Prisons, Passport Cancellation For Fugitives
  • Adani Green Energy Gallery Crosses 1 Million Visitors In London
  • 10 Students Injured As Van Falls Off Maharashtra Bridge Because Of Potholes

Top International News - October 17

  • 'Thrilled, Looking Forward To Meeting PM Modi At NDTV World Summit': Rishi Sunak
  • "Great Progress": After Call, Trump Says He Will Meet Putin In Budapest
  • US Passport Is Out of the Global Top 10 And China Might Be The Reason Why
  • Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Indicted In Classified Documents Case
  • US Carries Out New Strike Against Suspected Drug Vessel In Caribbean
  • Canada, US Airports Hacked With Pro-Hamas, Anti-Trump Messages
  •  Tanks Race On Afghan Streets. Taliban Says It Captured Them From Pakistan Forces

Top Sports News - October 17

  • "If I Were A Selector, Would Never Drop Yashasvi Jaiswal": Madan Lal Backs Left-Hander To Be All-Format Player
  • Bangladesh Players' Vehicles Attacked After ODI Series Clean Sweep By Afghanistan
  • Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Send Big Message With Tough Practice Session Ahead Of 1st Australia ODI
  • Slower Balls A Weakness For Suryakumar Yadav? AB De Villiers' Ultimate Verdict
  • Rohit Sharma's First Intense Chat With Gautam Gambhir After ODI Captaincy Axing Is Viral

Top Fascinating News - October 17

  • Dark Matter Might Leave A Faint Colour Mark In Light, Say Scientists
  • Satellites Capture Record-Breaking 20-Metre Waves Crossing Entire Oceans
  • Scientists Discover Parasitic Worms That Hunt Using Static Electricity
  • SpaceX Launches 21 Satellites With Second Falcon 9 Launch Of The Year

Top Business News- October 17

Zepto Raises $450 Million At $7 Billion Valuation

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
School Assembly News Headlines, School Assembly News Headlines Today, School Assembly News Headlines Today October 17
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com