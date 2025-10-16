School Assembly News Headlines (October 16): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 16, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - October 16

Trump Claims PM Modi Has Assured Him "India Will Not Buy Oil From Russia"

Seat-Sharing Not Announced, Congress Releases Some Names For Bihar Polls

India Falls 5 Places In Passport Index

Defence Ministry Signs Rs 659 Crore Deal For Night Sights For SIG 716 Rifles

TCS, Employees' Union Hold Talks After Protests Over 20,000 Job Cuts

Made-in-India Combat Parachute Clears 32,000-Foot Test In Major Milestone

Madurai Mayor Resigns Amid Alleged Rs 200-Crore Property Tax Scam

Air India Launches New Festive Offer, Family Tickets With Free Flights For One Child

Pay Rs 30,000 A Month As Maintenance To 4th Wife: Court To Samajwadi Party MP

AR Rahman Partners With Google Cloud To Create AI-Powered Metahuman Band 'Secret Mountain'

Mumbai Cops Arrest Man In Murder Bid Case After 48 Years

Farmer's Son Tops Rajasthan Administrative Service 2023, Top 3 From Ajmer

25 Transgenders Consume 'Phenyl' In Madhya Pradesh, Hospitalised

Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc-Caltech Study

Top International News - October 16

Career CIA Officer To NDTV On Why He's Convinced Indian-Origin Expert Ashley Tellis Is Chinese Spy

Dozens Killed As Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Exchange Deadliest Gunfire In Years

Hamas Brutally Executes 8 Gazans In Public Amid Trump's 'Disarm' Warning

Pak, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire After Dozens Killed In Clashes

Amazon To Lay Off Up To 15% Of HR Staff Amid AI-Driven Restructuring: Report

Arrested Indian-Origin Expert Ashley Tellis Denies Charges Over Secret Files

"Great Man": Trump Praises PM Modi's Meeting With US Envoy Sergio Gor

Planning Underway For International Force In Gaza, Says US Adviser

US Think Tank Sends Indian-Origin Defence Expert Ashley Tellis On Leave

Interesting News - October 16

Solar Wind Cuts Comet Lemmon's Tail In Rare Disconnection Event

SpaceX Eyes V3 Rocket With Raptor 3 Engines After Wrapping Starship V2 Tests

Researchers Develop Wetsuits That Protect Against Shark Bites And Stings

Caltech Unveils X1 Robot-Drone Hybrid Capable Of Walking, Driving And Flying

Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune

YouTube Launches Mental Health and Wellbeing Section for Teenagers With Specialised Content

Uranus and Neptune May Be More Rock Than Ice, New Research Suggests

Earth May Have Crossed Its First Climate Tipping Point as Coral Reefs Collapse

Top Sports News - October 16

Ahmedabad Recommended As 2030 Commonwealth Games Host, Final Decision On November 26: Executive Board

No Gautam Gambhir As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fly To Australia For ODI Series With First Batch

"Team India Has Moved On From Mohammed Shami": South Africa Great's Huge Verdict

Pakistan, England Teams' Warm Gesture After Player Suffers Personal Tragedy

"Day Of Immense Joy And Pride For India": Amit Shah Reacts After Ahmedabad Gets Closer To Hosting Commonwealth Games

Top Business News- October 16