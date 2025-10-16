School Assembly News Headlines (October 16): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: Mumbai Cops Arrest Man In Murder Bid
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 16, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - October 16
- Trump Claims PM Modi Has Assured Him "India Will Not Buy Oil From Russia"
- Seat-Sharing Not Announced, Congress Releases Some Names For Bihar Polls
- India Falls 5 Places In Passport Index
- Defence Ministry Signs Rs 659 Crore Deal For Night Sights For SIG 716 Rifles
- TCS, Employees' Union Hold Talks After Protests Over 20,000 Job Cuts
- Made-in-India Combat Parachute Clears 32,000-Foot Test In Major Milestone
- Madurai Mayor Resigns Amid Alleged Rs 200-Crore Property Tax Scam
- Air India Launches New Festive Offer, Family Tickets With Free Flights For One Child
- Pay Rs 30,000 A Month As Maintenance To 4th Wife: Court To Samajwadi Party MP
- AR Rahman Partners With Google Cloud To Create AI-Powered Metahuman Band 'Secret Mountain'
- Mumbai Cops Arrest Man In Murder Bid Case After 48 Years
- Farmer's Son Tops Rajasthan Administrative Service 2023, Top 3 From Ajmer
- 25 Transgenders Consume 'Phenyl' In Madhya Pradesh, Hospitalised
- Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc-Caltech Study
Top International News - October 16
- Career CIA Officer To NDTV On Why He's Convinced Indian-Origin Expert Ashley Tellis Is Chinese Spy
- Dozens Killed As Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Exchange Deadliest Gunfire In Years
- Hamas Brutally Executes 8 Gazans In Public Amid Trump's 'Disarm' Warning
- Pak, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire After Dozens Killed In Clashes
- Amazon To Lay Off Up To 15% Of HR Staff Amid AI-Driven Restructuring: Report
- Arrested Indian-Origin Expert Ashley Tellis Denies Charges Over Secret Files
- "Great Man": Trump Praises PM Modi's Meeting With US Envoy Sergio Gor
- Planning Underway For International Force In Gaza, Says US Adviser
- US Think Tank Sends Indian-Origin Defence Expert Ashley Tellis On Leave
Interesting News - October 16
- Solar Wind Cuts Comet Lemmon's Tail In Rare Disconnection Event
- SpaceX Eyes V3 Rocket With Raptor 3 Engines After Wrapping Starship V2 Tests
- Researchers Develop Wetsuits That Protect Against Shark Bites And Stings
- Caltech Unveils X1 Robot-Drone Hybrid Capable Of Walking, Driving And Flying
- Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune
- YouTube Launches Mental Health and Wellbeing Section for Teenagers With Specialised Content
- Uranus and Neptune May Be More Rock Than Ice, New Research Suggests
- Earth May Have Crossed Its First Climate Tipping Point as Coral Reefs Collapse
Top Sports News - October 16
- Ahmedabad Recommended As 2030 Commonwealth Games Host, Final Decision On November 26: Executive Board
- No Gautam Gambhir As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fly To Australia For ODI Series With First Batch
- "Team India Has Moved On From Mohammed Shami": South Africa Great's Huge Verdict
- Pakistan, England Teams' Warm Gesture After Player Suffers Personal Tragedy
- "Day Of Immense Joy And Pride For India": Amit Shah Reacts After Ahmedabad Gets Closer To Hosting Commonwealth Games
Top Business News- October 16
- Gold Prices Hit Another Record On US-China Tension, Easing Fed Rates
- UP Police Knocks At Hairstylist Jawed Habib's Delhi Residence In Investment Fraud Case
- Higher Tariffs Not Matter Of Huge Concern: RBI Governor
- Bharat Electronics Gets Andhra Pradesh Govt Nod For Rs 2,500-Crore Defence Manufacturing Complex: Reports