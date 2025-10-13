School Assembly News Headlines (October 14): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 14, 2025 (Tuesday), bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - October 14

'Misspelled Son's Name?" Lawyer Claims Twist In Sunjay Kapur Estate Battle

Diwali Holidays 2025: Rajasthan Schools Closed Starting Today, UP, Bihar To Begin Break From October 20

Viksit Bharat Buildathon Live-Event Concluded With Rs 1 Crore Prize Pool, Details Here

DU's Tentative Exam Calendar Sparks Concern Over Overlapping, Teachers Say "It's A Circus"

The Fall And Rise Of Shivraj Singh, The Prince Who Owns Rs 22,400 Crore Umaid Bhawan Palace In Jodhpur

Four NRIs From Singapore In Assam For Questioning In Zubeen Garg Case

Australian Woman's Daughter 'Crashes' Indian Family's Lunch, Internet Delighted

How Corruption Case Against Lalu Yadav Might Affect Bihar Poll Narrative

Anand Mahindra Lauds 'Forest Man Of India' Jadav Payeng

Maharashtra's Employability Program: CEOs Discuss Its Potential To Boost Careers

"Rude Kid" On KBC 17 Reminds Internet Of Another Boy With Amitabh Bachchan From 2 Years Ago

36-Year-Old Farmer Mauled To Death By Leopard In Maharashtra

Top International News - October 14

All Israeli Hostages Freed By Hamas After 2 Years In Captivity

Video: Pakistan Burns Over Gaza As Palestinians Rejoice After Ceasefire

Ukrainian Crypto Trader Found Dead In Lamborghini Amid $19 Billion Market Crash, Suicide Suspected

'Threatened 200% Tariffs': Trump Doubles Down On India-Pak Truce Claim

"Historic Dawn Of New Middle East": Trump In Israel After Hostages Return

"That Was Very Efficient": Trump As Protester Dragged Out Of Israel Parliament

"World Needs More Trumps": Israel's Standing Ovation For US President

How Pakistan Is Using Its 'Gaza' Protests To Slide Out Of A Deal With Trump

Russian Woman Pays Rs 45,000 For House Help In Bengaluru, Internet Shocked

Trump's Speech Disrupted As Protesters Storm Israel's Parliament

Top Sports News - October 14

Asked If Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Play 2027 World Cup, Ravi Shastri's Blunt Reply, "They're part of the mix. It depends on their fitness, their hunger and, of course, form."

"You Know It Was Out": Jasprit Bumrah's Blunt Remark To Umpire After DRS Drama In Delhi Test

India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd Test Day 4: KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Steady Ship; India Need 58 On Final Day vs WI

Harmanpreet Kaur's Unfiltered Rant As Australia Pull Off Record ODI Chase vs India

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes Ranji Trophy History With Stunning Vice-Captaincy Promotion

Top Business News- October 14