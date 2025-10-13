School Assembly News Headlines (October 14): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: All Israeli Hostages Freed By Hamas
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 14, 2025 (Tuesday), bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - October 14
- 'Misspelled Son's Name?" Lawyer Claims Twist In Sunjay Kapur Estate Battle
- Diwali Holidays 2025: Rajasthan Schools Closed Starting Today, UP, Bihar To Begin Break From October 20
- Viksit Bharat Buildathon Live-Event Concluded With Rs 1 Crore Prize Pool, Details Here
- DU's Tentative Exam Calendar Sparks Concern Over Overlapping, Teachers Say "It's A Circus"
- The Fall And Rise Of Shivraj Singh, The Prince Who Owns Rs 22,400 Crore Umaid Bhawan Palace In Jodhpur
- Four NRIs From Singapore In Assam For Questioning In Zubeen Garg Case
- Australian Woman's Daughter 'Crashes' Indian Family's Lunch, Internet Delighted
- How Corruption Case Against Lalu Yadav Might Affect Bihar Poll Narrative
- Anand Mahindra Lauds 'Forest Man Of India' Jadav Payeng
- Maharashtra's Employability Program: CEOs Discuss Its Potential To Boost Careers
- "Rude Kid" On KBC 17 Reminds Internet Of Another Boy With Amitabh Bachchan From 2 Years Ago
- 36-Year-Old Farmer Mauled To Death By Leopard In Maharashtra
Top International News - October 14
- All Israeli Hostages Freed By Hamas After 2 Years In Captivity
- Video: Pakistan Burns Over Gaza As Palestinians Rejoice After Ceasefire
- Ukrainian Crypto Trader Found Dead In Lamborghini Amid $19 Billion Market Crash, Suicide Suspected
- 'Threatened 200% Tariffs': Trump Doubles Down On India-Pak Truce Claim
- "Historic Dawn Of New Middle East": Trump In Israel After Hostages Return
- "That Was Very Efficient": Trump As Protester Dragged Out Of Israel Parliament
- "World Needs More Trumps": Israel's Standing Ovation For US President
- How Pakistan Is Using Its 'Gaza' Protests To Slide Out Of A Deal With Trump
- Russian Woman Pays Rs 45,000 For House Help In Bengaluru, Internet Shocked
- Trump's Speech Disrupted As Protesters Storm Israel's Parliament
- "That Was Very Efficient": Trump As Protester Dragged Out Of Israel Parliament
Top Sports News - October 14
- Asked If Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Play 2027 World Cup, Ravi Shastri's Blunt Reply, "They're part of the mix. It depends on their fitness, their hunger and, of course, form."
- "You Know It Was Out": Jasprit Bumrah's Blunt Remark To Umpire After DRS Drama In Delhi Test
- India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd Test Day 4: KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Steady Ship; India Need 58 On Final Day vs WI
- Harmanpreet Kaur's Unfiltered Rant As Australia Pull Off Record ODI Chase vs India
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes Ranji Trophy History With Stunning Vice-Captaincy Promotion
Top Business News- October 14
- 32 Cases Against Hair Stylist Jawed Habib In UP Over 'Defrauding' Investors
- Eight-Year Low: India's Retails Inflation Cools To 1.54 Per Cent In September On Further Dip In Food Prices
- Slavery Contract: Stunned Reddit User On People 'Buying Rs 80 Lakh Mercedes With Rs 2 Lakh Salary'