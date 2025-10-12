School Assembly News Headlines (October 13): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Oct 13: How Was She Out At 12.30 am?
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 13, 2025 (Monday), bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - October 13
- "How Was She Out At 12.30 am?" Mamata Banerjee's Shocker After Gang Rape
- OBC Man Made To Wash Brahmin's Feet, Drink Water To "Atone" For Insult
- Chemistry Scholar With MPhil Turned Bank Robber. How Law Caught Up With Him
- Border Security Force's Air Wing Gets Its First Woman Flight Engineer
- India Exports 7.75 Lakh Ton Sugar In 2024-25: AISTA
- Kumar Sanu Goes To Delhi High Court For Protection Of Personality Rights
- NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds 9,075 New Seats, Approves New Medical Colleges Across Country
- Sainik School Admissions 2026: Registration Started For Classes 6 And 9, Apply Here
Top International News - October 13
- NASA's GRACE Satellites Reveal Hidden Deep-Earth Process Behind Gravity Disturbance
- Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Awarded for Breakthroughs in Quantum Tunnelling and Energy Quantisation
- Oscar-Winning Actress Diane Keaton Dies At 79
- Dramatic Moment Shows Replica Of Christopher Columbus's Ship Sinks Off Mexico Coast
- Nobel Winners Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo To Leave US Amid Funding Row
- World's First Chip Combining 2D Materials With Silicon Circuits Marks Breakthrough in Computing
- "58 Pak Soldiers Killed": Taliban's Big Claim And A Warning After Strikes
- Engineers Develop Predictive Battery Tool to End Range Anxiety for Electric Vehicle Drivers
- Kyoto Introduces Japan's Highest-Ever Hotel Tax To Tackle Overtourism
- Afghan Minister Clarifies After Outrage Over No Women Journalists At Presser
- Pakistan Summons Afghan Envoy Over Joint Statement During India Visit
Top Sports News - October 13
- Italy Beat Estonia 3-1, Secure Much-Needed Win In World Cup Qualifiers
- Golf Legend Tiger Woods Has A Seventh Back Surgery To Have Disk Replaced
- West Indies Fast Bowler Jayden Seales Receives Big Punishment From ICC During 2nd Test Against India
- Smriti Mandhana Slams 50 After Scripting Massive World Record
- Plane Carrying Nigeria Football Team Forced To Make Emergency Landing After 'Windshield Crack'
- Pakistan Captain Shan Masood Told In Press Conference He Is 'Not Leading From The Front'
- Lionel Messi Scores Stunner For Inter Miami, Leaves Fans In A Frenzy - Video
Top Business News- October 13
- JSW MG Motor India Secures Second Position In Luxury EV Segment
- Radhakishan Damani Portfolio Stock In Focus After Topline Rises 15 Per Cent In Q2 FY26
- Apple Reportedly Planning M5 MacBook Lineup, New Mac Mini and Studio for 2026