School Assembly News Headlines (October 12): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 12, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - October 12

'No Role': Centre Amid Row Over No Women Journalists At Taliban Press Meet In Delhi

Election Body Seeks Video Of Mamata Banerjee Warning State Poll Chief: Sources

5 Bihar Villagers Were Declared Dead In Voter List. Then A Twist

7 Cops, 6 Terrorists Dead In Suicide Attack At Pak Police Training Centre

AR Rahman On Whether AI Is A Threat To Artists: "We Are In A Situation Where We Need Rules"

Google Doodle Celebrates Soft, Fluffy Idlis With Special Artwork

Trinamool To Hold 100 'Bijoya Sammelani' Meetings, Electoral Rolls In Focus

Blinkit Store In Gurugram Raided After Multiple Stale Paneer Complaints

Delhi Cops Reunite Intellectually-Challenged Woman With Family After 37 Days

Are Screens Ruining Your Child's Grades? Study Reveals Major Impact On Math And Reading

Top International News - October 12

Apple Sued Over Use Of Copyrighted Books To Train Apple Intelligence

"I Didn't Say 'Give It To Me'": Trump Says Nobel Peace Prize Winner Called Him

Spurned By INDIA Bloc, AIMIM To Contest 100 Seats In Bihar Polls: A Owaisi

Top Sports News - October 12

Gautam Gambhir Tears Into Shubman Gill's Critics, Gives Fitting Response: "A Lot Of Unfair Things Said"

Mann Sharma Surpasses World Record Mark, Finishes 15 Kilometres On Day 3 Of Mann vs Burpees

Kylian Mbappe To Miss France's World Cup Qualifier vs Iceland Because Of Ankle Injury

Shubman Gill Matches Virat Kohli's Ultimate Record With 5th Ton As India Captain

Top Business News- October 12