School Assembly News Headlines (Oct 30): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (October 30): Staying informed about key national, international, sports, business and education developments fosters awareness among students. Here are the top stories for today.

Top National News

"No religion allows damage to environment: ex-judge on crackers, azaan"

A former Supreme Court of India judge-who headed the bench that imposed a year-round ban on fire-crackers in Delhi-NCR-has commented on the court's recent allowance for 'green crackers' during Diwali, stating that no faith condones environmental degradation.

"Living freely in Delhi, but would love to return home": Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, 78, former prime minister of Bangladesh, told Reuters from New Delhi that millions of supporters of the Awami League will boycott next year's election after the party was barred from contesting. She said she will not return to Bangladesh under any government formed after an election that excludes her party; she fled in August 2024 after a deadly student-led uprising.

Each cloud-seeding sortie costs Rs 60 lakh, expert explains how it will reduce pollution

According to Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal, cloud seeding over Delhi for an entire winter would cost approximately Rs 25 crore, a small part of the budget for tackling air pollution in the national capital. He spoke after two sorties of cloud seeding were conducted by an expert team, though they did not produce rain.

Top World News

India slams 'biased' Myanmar rights report on Pahalgam attack at UN

At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, India called remarks in a recent report on human-rights in Myanmar "baseless and biased", even while reaffirming its commitment to peace, stability and global disarmament.

Meta co-founder details stresses of leadership: "Quite exhausting"

Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder of Meta Platforms and Asana, Inc., reflected on his 13-year tenure as CEO, describing it as "quite exhausting". In an interview on the podcast hosted by Ben Thompson (Stratechery), he cited the emotional toll of leadership and his own introverted nature, especially during turbulent periods such as the Trump presidency and the pandemic.

Pakistan minister makes bold India claim amid stalled Kabul peace talks

Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defence Minister, has accused Kabul of acting as a tool for New Delhi to spread terror in Pakistan. He warned of a "50 times stronger" response if Kabul attacks Islamabad.

Some Amazon employees were laid off via early-morning messages: Report

Thousands of employees at Amazon.com, Inc. reportedly woke up to text messages on Tuesday morning notifying them of terminations before they reached the office.

Top Education News

Consulting leads Indian Institute of Management Mumbai summer placements with 101 offers; stipend peaks at Rs 5 lakh

At IIM Mumbai's summer placement season, consulting emerged as the leading domain with 101 offers, followed by the FMCG sector with 92. The highest stipend offered was ₹5 lakh for a two-month internship. The top 10 % of the cohort averaged Rs 4.45 lakh.

Top Sports News

Does Gautam Gambhir have a problem with Arshdeep Singh? Fans blast India coach for dropping pacer

Arshdeep Singh was once again omitted from the playing XI as India faced Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Instead, Hawai Rana was selected, even though Singh remains India's highest wicket-taker in this format. The left-arm speedster was also benched in India's third ODI. After his exclusion, fans on X (formerly Twitter) criticised head coach Gautam Gambhir.

England vs South Africa: South Africa thump England by 125 runs to enter Women's World Cup final

In the semi-final of the 2025 Women's World Cup, South Africa overpowered England by 125 runs. Laura Wolvaardt scored 169 runs while Marizanne Kapp took five wickets (5/20). England were chasing 320 but were bowled out for 194. A fourth-wicket stand of 107 runs between Nat Sciver‑Brunt and Alice Capsey followed an early collapse.

No-feeling' world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz eliminated from Paris Masters

Carlos Alcaraz, world number one, admitted he had "no feeling at all" for the ball after being beaten 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in his opening match at the Paris Masters by 31st-ranked Briton Cameron Norrie.