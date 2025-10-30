Universities Invited To Join Global Youth Artificial Intelligence Challenge 2025-26

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has called upon all higher education institutions across India to encourage student participation in the YUVAi-Global Youth AI Challenge 2025-26, a national initiative aimed at empowering youth with Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills and fostering innovation for social good. The last date for submitting applications is October 31, 2025.

The initiative has been launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as a precursor to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held on February 19-20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Summit, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, will bring together Heads of State, global leaders, policymakers, researchers, and innovators to explore AI's transformative role across three themes - People, Planet, and Progress.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the YUVAi challenge to inspire individuals aged 13-21 years to develop AI-driven solutions that address sustainability and social impact goals. The best innovations will be showcased before a global audience at the India-AI Impact Summit.

Under this programme, participants will engage in 10-day virtual bootcamps and mentorship workshops, where they will receive guidance from AI experts to strengthen and refine their solutions. Shortlisted participants will present their innovations at the international demo day during the Summit.

The competition offers prizes worth Rs 85 lakh, including Rs 15 lakh each for the top three solutions and Rs 10 lakh each for the next three. Two entries will receive special recognition awards worth Rs 5 lakh each. All participants will be awarded certificates, while the top 20 finalist teams will receive fully sponsored travel and accommodation to attend the Summit in New Delhi.

The YUVAi Challenge focuses on four key innovation tracks:

Empowering People and Communities: AI solutions for elderly care, education access, youth mental health, and inclusivity.

Transforming Core Sectors: Sustainable agriculture, green manufacturing, waste-to-wealth solutions, and industrial innovation.

Future-Ready Infrastructure: Smart cities, clean energy, and last-mile service delivery.

Open Innovation: Cross-sector AI applications with scalable social impact.

Post-Summit opportunities include investor presentations, mentorship for scaling top projects, and permanent showcasing of winning entries on the Summit website. Notably, all intellectual property rights will remain with the creators or teams.

According to the UGC, this initiative aims to create a generation of AI-ready youth equipped with both technical and ethical competencies, while strengthening India's innovation ecosystem through global collaboration and exposure. Institutions have been urged to disseminate the details among eligible students and ensure active participation in the programme.